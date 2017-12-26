Core inflation, which excludes accommodation and private road transportation costs, was 1.5 per cent.

Singapore consumer prices rise 0.6% in November

SINGAPORE'S inflation continued to remain subdued in November, even as consumer prices for several items such as healthcare, transport and education went up.

Singapore November factory output up 5.3% despite drag from pharma

MANUFACTURERS have real reason to be jolly this season as the strengthening global economy continues to buoy demand for Singapore's exports.

Singapore to release Q4, full-year advance GDP estimates on Jan 2

MTI last month upgraded its forecast for 2017 gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 3 per cent to 3.5 per cent, up from an earlier estimate of 2 to 3 per cent.

SembMarine sells West Rigel rig for US$500m, but takes S$24m loss

SEMBCORP Marine has sold the semi-submersible rig West Rigel for US$500 million (S$672 million), taking a S$24 million loss after the original customer filed for bankruptcy protection.

Keppel's China marina divestment remains stalled amid legal battle

KEPPEL Corp's planned 2.9 billion yuan (S$590 million) disposal of its stake in a China marina project remains stalled as the project's minority shareholder continues to try to block the deal.

Lian Beng unit to sell Australian property for A$90m

LIAN Beng Group announced on Tuesday that its wholly owned subsidiary, Lian Beng Franklin Investment Pty Ltd (LBF), has inked a deal to sell an Australian property that it purchased in November last year.

VibroPower: 'Misalignment of expectations' behind financial controller resignations

VIBROPOWER Corp, a manufacturer and supplier of customisable power generator sets, said that the recent string of resignations at its financial controller position was due to "misalignment of expectations between management and the respective financial controllers on their job requirements and performance".

The STI Today

Singapore shares close 0.2 per cent down on Tuesday

SINGAPORE stocks ended 0.2 per cent lower on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index dropping 7.55 points to 3,378.16.