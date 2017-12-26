You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Tue, Dec 26, 2017 - 6:30 PM

BP_sgcbd_221217_36.jpg
Core inflation, which excludes accommodation and private road transportation costs, was 1.5 per cent.
PHOTO: ST FILE

Singapore consumer prices rise 0.6% in November
SINGAPORE'S inflation continued to remain subdued in November, even as consumer prices for several items such as healthcare, transport and education went up.

Singapore November factory output up 5.3% despite drag from pharma
MANUFACTURERS have real reason to be jolly this season as the strengthening global economy continues to buoy demand for Singapore's exports.

Singapore to release Q4, full-year advance GDP estimates on Jan 2
MTI last month upgraded its forecast for 2017 gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 3 per cent to 3.5 per cent, up from an earlier estimate of 2 to 3 per cent. 

SembMarine sells West Rigel rig for US$500m, but takes S$24m loss
SEMBCORP Marine has sold the semi-submersible rig West Rigel for US$500 million (S$672 million), taking a S$24 million loss after the original customer filed for bankruptcy protection.

Keppel's China marina divestment remains stalled amid legal battle
KEPPEL Corp's planned 2.9 billion yuan (S$590 million) disposal of its stake in a China marina project remains stalled as the project's minority shareholder continues to try to block the deal.

Lian Beng unit to sell Australian property for A$90m
LIAN Beng Group announced on Tuesday that its wholly owned subsidiary, Lian Beng Franklin Investment Pty Ltd (LBF), has inked a deal to sell an Australian property that it purchased in November last year.

 

VibroPower: 'Misalignment of expectations' behind financial controller resignations
VIBROPOWER Corp, a manufacturer and supplier of customisable power generator sets, said that the recent string of resignations at its financial controller position was due to "misalignment of expectations between management and the respective financial controllers on their job requirements and performance".

The STI Today

Singapore shares close 0.2 per cent down on Tuesday
SINGAPORE stocks ended 0.2 per cent lower on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index dropping 7.55 points to 3,378.16.

 

India cuts 2017/18 fuel demand growth estimate to 4.5%

Japan's household spending jumps but BOJ seen keeping stimulus

China, Pakistan to look at including Afghanistan in US$57b economic corridor

Pyongyang likely to pursue talks, Seoul says in rosy New Year forecast

Japan considers refitting helicoper carrier for stealth fighters: govt sources

Taiwan warns Chinese military drills pose 'enormous threat'

2017-12-08T051152Z_77954529_RC16E4EA56F0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-AIRBNB.JPG
Dec 25, 2017
Singapore's tourism industry set to finish 2017 on strong note

keppel26.jpg
Dec 25, 2017
Keppel O&M's fines a new blow to resurgent sector

BT_20171225_KRFCL_3235181.jpg
Dec 25, 2017
FCL enters German last-mile logistics sector

BP_sgcbd_221217_36.jpg
Dec 26, 2017
Singapore consumer prices rise 0.6% in November

Dec 26, 2017
Singapore November factory output up 5.3% despite drag from pharma

Dec 26, 2017
JTC launches 2 sites under Industrial Government Land Sales programme

2017-06-12T081433Z_102623060_RC1F31638EA0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-SECURITY.JPG
Dec 26, 2017
Singapore to release Q4, full-year advance GDP estimates on Jan 2

