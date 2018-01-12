Retail sales surged in November, reversing course from the slump in October.

Singapore retail sales up 5.3% y-o-y in November, reversing slump in October

Retail sales surged in November, reversing course from the slump in October. Total takings grew 5.3 per cent in November compared to the same month a year ago, according to latest data by the Singapore Department of Statistics.

Credit Suisse cautions on outlook for Singapore's surging Reits

Credit Suisse Group AG warned that gains for Singapore's real estate investment trusts may be limited this year after a surge in prices in 2017 left valuations looking stretched

M&L Hospitality launches new hotel in Sydney

SingaporE-based M&L Hospitality has opened its new 182-room hotel in Sydney, its third property in Sydney to date. West Hotel is the second new hotel to be constructed in Sydney's central business district in the last 17 years, the hotel group highlighted.

Far East H-Reit to buy Oasia Hotel Downtown in Tanjong Pagar for S$210m

Far East Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit), which trades as part of the stapled Far East Hospitality Trust, is buying the 314-room Oasia Hotel Downtown in the Tanjong Pagar district for S$210 million in cash before fees.

Top Glove inks deal to buy surgical glove maker Aspion for RM1.37b

Top Glove Corporation will pay RM1.37 billion (S$458 million) for investment holding company Aspion, after entering into a conditional share purchase agreement on Friday for all of its shares.

Tat Hong boss, StanChart PE intend to take crane supplier private with S$0.50/share offer

Tat Hong Holdings' chief executive and Standard Chartered's private equity arm are launching a privatisation bid for the mainboard-listed crane supplier at S$0.50 per share.

Singapore shares close 0.2% up

Share prices in the Singapore bourse snapped two straight days of losses and inched up 7.9 points or 0.2 per cent to finish at 3,520.56 on Friday.