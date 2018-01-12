You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Fri, Jan 12, 2018 - 6:30 PM

BP_sgretail_120118_80.jpg
Retail sales surged in November, reversing course from the slump in October.
PHOTO: ST FILE

Singapore retail sales up 5.3% y-o-y in November, reversing slump in October

Retail sales surged in November, reversing course from the slump in October. Total takings grew 5.3 per cent in November compared to the same month a year ago, according to latest data by the Singapore Department of Statistics.

Credit Suisse cautions on outlook for Singapore's surging Reits

Credit Suisse Group AG warned that gains for Singapore's real estate investment trusts may be limited this year after a surge in prices in 2017 left valuations looking stretched

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

M&L Hospitality launches new hotel in Sydney

SingaporE-based M&L Hospitality has opened its new 182-room hotel in Sydney, its third property in Sydney to date. West Hotel is the second new hotel to be constructed in Sydney's central business district in the last 17 years, the hotel group highlighted.

Far East H-Reit to buy Oasia Hotel Downtown in Tanjong Pagar for S$210m

Far East Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit), which trades as part of the stapled Far East Hospitality Trust, is buying the 314-room Oasia Hotel Downtown in the Tanjong Pagar district for S$210 million in cash before fees.

Top Glove inks deal to buy surgical glove maker Aspion for RM1.37b

Top Glove Corporation will pay RM1.37 billion (S$458 million) for investment holding company Aspion, after entering into a conditional share purchase agreement on Friday for all of its shares.

Tat Hong boss, StanChart PE intend to take crane supplier private with S$0.50/share offer

Tat Hong Holdings' chief executive and Standard Chartered's private equity arm are launching a privatisation bid for the mainboard-listed crane supplier at S$0.50 per share.

Corporate Earnings

The STI Today

Singapore shares close 0.2% up

Share prices in the Singapore bourse snapped two straight days of losses and inched up 7.9 points or 0.2 per cent to finish at 3,520.56 on Friday.

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

Singapore among 25 countries leading the world in advanced manufacturing: World Economic Forum

China's new loans halve in Dec, but hit record in 2017

Mubadala is said to mull options for 3.66b ringgit RHB stake

World food prices up 8.2% in 2017: UN

Blue skies in China's capital spark joy, scepticism

Trump cancels UK visit, says will not unveil new US embassy

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_110118_1.jpg
Jan 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX set to review mandatory quarterly reporting

BP_CBD_110118_6.jpg
Jan 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore listed firms still 'weak' in remuneration disclosure: study

BP_CBD_110118_2.jpg
Jan 12, 2018
Government & Economy

One in three companies significantly invested for the future: SBF survey

Most Read

1 Cryptocurrency player Ripple keen to set off blockchain waves in Singapore
2 China quietly orders its bitcoin miners to cease operations, widening clampdown, say reports
3 Troubled Noble Group says goodbye to global oil trading
4 Richest Asian banker plans family office but spurns crypto
5 SingHaiyi unit to buy Jalan Lempeng property for S$841m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_sgretail_120118_80.jpg
Jan 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales up 5.3% y-o-y in November, reversing slump in October

sg.jpg
Jan 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore among 25 countries leading the world in advanced manufacturing: World Economic Forum

Jan 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Far East H-Reit to buy Oasia Hotel Downtown in Tanjong Pagar for S$210m

Jan 12, 2018
Real Estate

M&L Hospitality launches new hotel in Sydney

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening