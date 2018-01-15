The current Goldilocks economy bears three "bears" of risk that investors should watch, said Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, on Monday.

MAS chief sounds caution over Goldilocks economy and its three bears

The current Goldilocks economy comes alongside three "bears" of risk that investors should watch, said Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, on Monday.

Developers sold 23% more private homes and ECs in 2017: URA estimates

The number of private homes and executive condominiums (ECs) sold by developers in 2017 hovers at 14,707 units, 23 per cent higher than the 11,971 units sold in 2016, based on preliminary estimates from the the Urban Redevelopment Authority on Monday.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

London, Hong Kong next in line to receive SIA's new A380 cabin products

From February, London and Hong Kong will be the next cities to be served by Singapore Airlines' new Airbus A380 aircraft, which feature the refreshed Suites and Business Class products.

Temasek, Kuehne + Nagel to invest in early-stage logistics tech firms

Temasek Holdings has its eye on budding logistics and supply chain technology firms worldwide - the latest move in its technology-sector venture plays. The state investment firm will invest in early-stage companies in this area, in a tie-up with global freight forwarder and logistics provider Kuehne + Nagel.

Dunearn Gardens launched for collective sale with asking price of at least S$488.8m

Dunearn Gardens, a rare freehold high-rise residential redevelopment site off Newton Road, has been launched for collective sale by public tender.

StanChart robbery suspect detained by British authorities, Singapore working on extradition

David James Roach, the suspect in the 2016 Standard Chartered Bank robbery case, has been detained by the British authorities and Singapore is working to extradite him.

Noble Group completes sale of Noble Americas Corp

Commodity trader Noble Group on Monday said it has completed the sale of Noble Americas Corp (NAC). This marks the conclusion of its monetisation of the Global Oil Liquids and North American Gas & Power businesses and the retirement of its senior secured borrowing base revolving credit facilities.

The STI Today

Singapore shares close up by 0.45% on Monday

Singapore shares finished higher on Monday, with the benchmark Straits Times Index advancing by 15.85 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 3,536.41.