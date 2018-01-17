Singapore exporters ended 2017 on a muted note after a year of surging growth, with shipments coming in way below expectations in December.

SINGAPORE exporters ended 2017 on a muted note after a year of surging growth, with shipments coming in way below expectations in December.

Singapore aerospace industry transformation map eyes 1,000 new jobs by 2020

A NEW aerospace industry transformation map (ITM) that could create 1,000 new jobs in the sector by 2020 has been launched.

Hollandia in District 10 up for en bloc sale with over S$163m indicative price

HOLLANDIA, a residential development in District 10, has been put up for sale at an indicative price of over S$163 million.

Orange Valley opens sixth nursing home in Balestier in January

ORANGE Valley Nursing Homes, Singapore's largest private nursing home operator, opened its sixth centre on Jan 2 in Balestier, bringing the chain's total number of beds to more than 1,000.

COE prices closed mostly lower in latest bidding exercise

FOR Category A cars, premium closed lower at S$36,890. Category B fell to S$42,661. In the Open category, it was down to S$44,000.

New StanChart unit to invest in fintech and promote innovation

STANDARD Chartered (StanChart) has set up a new unit aimed at promoting innovation within the bank and investing in disruptive technologies, the bank announced on Wednesday.

NTUC Income unveils first-in-Singapore digital portal for Integrated Shield Plans

NTUC Income has launched a portal that allows customers to digitally purchase an Integrated Shield Plan - in what is believed to be the first such portal in Singapore.

Singapore shares close down 0.23% on Wednesday

SINGAPORE shares were down on Wednesday, with the benchmark Straits Times Index lower by 8.3 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 3,541.91.