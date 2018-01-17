You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Wed, Jan 17, 2018 - 6:30 PM

SG Exports NODX 15822094.jpg
Singapore exporters ended 2017 on a muted note after a year of surging growth, with shipments coming in way below expectations in December.
PHOTO: ST FILE

Singapore exports log weaker-than-expected rise in December; full-year growth hits 7-year peak
SINGAPORE exporters ended 2017 on a muted note after a year of surging growth, with shipments coming in way below expectations in December.

Singapore aerospace industry transformation map eyes 1,000 new jobs by 2020
A NEW aerospace industry transformation map (ITM) that could create 1,000 new jobs in the sector by 2020 has been launched.

Hollandia in District 10 up for en bloc sale with over S$163m indicative price
HOLLANDIA, a residential development in District 10, has been put up for sale at an indicative price of over S$163 million. 

Orange Valley opens sixth nursing home in Balestier in January
ORANGE Valley Nursing Homes, Singapore's largest private nursing home operator, opened its sixth centre on Jan 2 in Balestier, bringing the chain's total number of beds to more than 1,000.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

COE prices closed mostly lower in latest bidding exercise
FOR Category A cars, premium closed lower at S$36,890. Category B fell to S$42,661. In the Open category, it was down to S$44,000.

New StanChart unit to invest in fintech and promote innovation
STANDARD Chartered (StanChart) has set up a new unit aimed at promoting innovation within the bank and investing in disruptive technologies, the bank announced on Wednesday.

NTUC Income unveils first-in-Singapore digital portal for Integrated Shield Plans
NTUC Income has launched a portal that allows customers to digitally purchase an Integrated Shield Plan - in what is believed to be the first such portal in Singapore.

Corporate Earnings

The STI Today

Singapore shares close down 0.23% on Wednesday 
SINGAPORE shares were down on Wednesday, with the benchmark Straits Times Index lower by 8.3 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 3,541.91.

 

 

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

Utilities, mining boost US industrial production

Digital economy among Singapore's five economic priorities as Asean chair

Work across borders to boost digital economy: Asean business leaders

Juncker would like Britain to rejoin EU after Brexit

Singapore aerospace industry transformation map eyes 1,000 new jobs by 2020

Indonesia exchange walkway collapse due to "building failure" -initial report

Editor's Choice

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
Jan 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Nine-year threshold for independent directors back in focus

20171218_1513600128234_2506694689140157_2_zd2l_zuann_0.jpg
Jan 17, 2018
Stocks

Fired-up investors chase STI to 10-year high

20180116_1516076874168_7841118733242598_16_a3dvbmdrw_zuann.jpg
Jan 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Binding deal inked for new JB-Woodlands train service

Most Read

1 Home loans get pricier as banks hike interest rates again
2 MAS chief sounds caution over Goldilocks economy and its three bears
3 Capital World launches Malaysia's largest indoor theme park at Johor project
4 Bitcoin plunge extends to 25% as fear of crypto crackdown linger
5 2017 developers' sales hit 4-year high; momentum expected to continue
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG Exports NODX 15822094.jpg
Jan 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore exports log weaker-than-expected rise in December; full-year growth hits 7-year peak

aerospace.jpg
Jan 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore aerospace industry transformation map eyes 1,000 new jobs by 2020

DAR_2231.JPG
Jan 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Orange Valley opens sixth nursing home in Balestier in January

Jan 17, 2018
Real Estate

Hollandia in District 10 up for en bloc sale with over S$163m indicative price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening