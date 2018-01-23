Singapore must accept slower rate of labour growth, says MAS managing director Ravi Menon in a speech on Monday, Jan 22, 2018.

Willingness to pay taxes key to dynamic and inclusive economy: MAS chief

THE key to sustaining a dynamic economy in the face of an ageing population is inclusivity - and this means having a society that is willing to pay the taxes needed to support those left behind by globalisation and technological advancements, said Monetary Authority of Singapore managing director Ravi Menon.

China's Cedar interested in Noble Group purchase: sources

CEDAR Holdings Group, a Chinese conglomerate, has expressed interest in buying control of commodities trader Noble Group, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Eunos Mansion up for collective sale with S$218m reserve price

EUNOS Mansion, a prime freehold residential site located along Bedok Reservoir Road and Jalan Eunos, has been put up for collective sale, said marketing agent Cushman & Wakefield on Monday.

Singapore office rents seen rising twice as fast as Hong Kong

SINGAPORE office rents are set to post the biggest gains among Asian cities as an increase in demand runs into moderating supply, according to Cushman & Wakefield Inc.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Tech, smart-nation events to headline Singapore-France Year of Innovation

THE year 2018 will bring more collaboration between France and Singapore on innovation in areas such as smart and sustainable cities, fintech, health, biotechnologies and startups.

Singapore mid-size firms trail global peers in focus on sustainable practices: HSBC report

SINGAPORE's mid-sized firms lag their global peers in adopting sustainable business policies and practices.

Corporate Earnings

The STI Today

Singapore shares close up 0.54% on Monday

http://www.businesstimes.com.sg/stocks/singapore-shares-close-up-054-on-monday

IT was up, up and away for Singapore equities on Monday, as the benchmark Straits Times Index added 19.07 points, or 0.54 per cent, to finish at 3,569.43.