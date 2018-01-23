You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Mon, Jan 22, 2018 - 6:30 PM

Singapore must accept slower rate of labour growth, says MAS managing director Ravi Menon in a speech on Monday, Jan 22, 2018.
Willingness to pay taxes key to dynamic and inclusive economy: MAS chief
THE key to sustaining a dynamic economy in the face of an ageing population is inclusivity - and this means having a society that is willing to pay the taxes needed to support those left behind by globalisation and technological advancements, said Monetary Authority of Singapore managing director Ravi Menon.

China's Cedar interested in Noble Group purchase: sources
CEDAR Holdings Group, a Chinese conglomerate, has expressed interest in buying control of commodities trader Noble Group, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Eunos Mansion up for collective sale with S$218m reserve price
EUNOS Mansion, a prime freehold residential site located along Bedok Reservoir Road and Jalan Eunos, has been put up for collective sale, said marketing agent Cushman & Wakefield on Monday.

Singapore office rents seen rising twice as fast as Hong Kong
SINGAPORE office rents are set to post the biggest gains among Asian cities as an increase in demand runs into moderating supply, according to Cushman & Wakefield Inc.

Tech, smart-nation events to headline Singapore-France Year of Innovation
THE year 2018 will bring more collaboration between France and Singapore on innovation in areas such as smart and sustainable cities, fintech, health, biotechnologies and startups.

Singapore mid-size firms trail global peers in focus on sustainable practices: HSBC report
SINGAPORE's mid-sized firms lag their global peers in adopting sustainable business policies and practices.

 

Corporate Earnings

The STI Today

Singapore shares close up 0.54% on Monday 
IT was up, up and away for Singapore equities on Monday, as the benchmark Straits Times Index added 19.07 points, or 0.54 per cent, to finish at 3,569.43.

 

Government & Economy

Saudi graft settlements may top US$100 billion as probe nears end

IMF sees global growth picking up as US tax cuts gain traction

Growth obsession is fueling inequality around world, WEF says

Anxiety for US federal workers facing government shutdown furloughs

Rohingya repatriation won't begin Tuesday as planned: Bangladesh

Philippines raises volcano alert again; hazardous eruption seen imminent

Jan 22, 2018
Real Estate

Foreign interest seen returning to Singapore residential market

Jan 22, 2018
Consumer

Tune in to Money FM 89.3 for business news starting Jan 29

Jan 22, 2018
Stocks

Markets unfazed by US government shutdown

Jan 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Willingness to pay taxes key to dynamic and inclusive economy: MAS chief

Companies & Markets

China's Cedar interested in Noble Group purchase: sources

Government & Economy

Leadership of Singapore must not become aged, and renewal is key: DPM Teo Chee Hean

Companies & Markets

Lum Chang wins S$136.9m construction contract from PSA

