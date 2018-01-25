You are here

Wed, Jan 24, 2018 - 6:30 PM

The sector’s Industry Transformation Map (ITM) also aims to equip workers with skills in high-growth areas such as data science, analytics and artificial intelligence.
Professional services sector roadmap aims to create 5,500 new jobs annually till 2020
A NEW roadmap to help boost the professional services sector is aiming to generate 5,500 new jobs for professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) every year from 2015 till 2020.

As deadline looms, CDL's M&C offer yet to hit conditional acceptance threshold
CITY Developments Ltd (CDL) on Wednesday reported that the percentage of valid acceptances for its takeover offer of London-listed Millenium & Copthorne Hotels (M&C) is still shy of the conditional acceptance threshold.

TA Realty puts up freehold serviced apartment project for sale
TA Realty, an indirect subsidiary of TA Corporation, is putting up its freehold serviced apartment project in Novena for sale by tender.

Frasers Commercial Trust prices placement at top end of S$1.48, upsizes to S$100m
FRASERS Commercial Trust (FCOT) has priced an upsized S$100 million placement of units at S$1.48 apiece, the top end of its indicated price range.

SIA to restructure flights connecting Canberra, Wellington
SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) is replacing its Canberra-Wellington flights with Melbourne-Wellington services and introducing a daily Sydney-Canberra connection as it restructures services between the Australian and New Zealand capitals.

EZ-Link payments to be accepted on NETS terminals at hawker centres
NETS and EZ-Link on Wednesday said from April this year, payments out of funds in the EZ-Link purse will be accepted on all NETS terminals at hawker centres. 

Singtel appoints new head of global cybersecurity unit
TELCO firm Singtel has created a new "global cybersecurity" CEO role, with its cybersecurity business expected to hit around S$550 million in revenue this financial year.


Singapore shares close up 0.48% as STI crosses 3,600 at the finish 
SINGAPORE shares were up for a fourth day on Wednesday, with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) advancing by 17.16 points, or 0.48 per cent, to 3,609.24.

 

Jan 24, 2018
Changi Airport posts milestone year with 62.2 million passengers in 2017

Jan 24, 2018
Inflation turns positive in 2017; economists divided over pace of recovery this year

Jan 24, 2018
Risk-on in 2018, but some notes of caution

Jan 24, 2018
Professional services sector roadmap aims to create 5,500 new jobs annually till 2020

Jan 24, 2018
ComfortDelGro starts petrol retail business

Jan 24, 2018
EZ-Link payments to be accepted on NETS terminals at hawker centres

Jan 24, 2018
SIA to restructure flights connecting Canberra, Wellington

