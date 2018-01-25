The sector’s Industry Transformation Map (ITM) also aims to equip workers with skills in high-growth areas such as data science, analytics and artificial intelligence.

Professional services sector roadmap aims to create 5,500 new jobs annually till 2020

A NEW roadmap to help boost the professional services sector is aiming to generate 5,500 new jobs for professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) every year from 2015 till 2020.

As deadline looms, CDL's M&C offer yet to hit conditional acceptance threshold

CITY Developments Ltd (CDL) on Wednesday reported that the percentage of valid acceptances for its takeover offer of London-listed Millenium & Copthorne Hotels (M&C) is still shy of the conditional acceptance threshold.

TA Realty puts up freehold serviced apartment project for sale

TA Realty, an indirect subsidiary of TA Corporation, is putting up its freehold serviced apartment project in Novena for sale by tender.

Frasers Commercial Trust prices placement at top end of S$1.48, upsizes to S$100m

FRASERS Commercial Trust (FCOT) has priced an upsized S$100 million placement of units at S$1.48 apiece, the top end of its indicated price range.

SIA to restructure flights connecting Canberra, Wellington

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) is replacing its Canberra-Wellington flights with Melbourne-Wellington services and introducing a daily Sydney-Canberra connection as it restructures services between the Australian and New Zealand capitals.

EZ-Link payments to be accepted on NETS terminals at hawker centres

NETS and EZ-Link on Wednesday said from April this year, payments out of funds in the EZ-Link purse will be accepted on all NETS terminals at hawker centres.

Singtel appoints new head of global cybersecurity unit

TELCO firm Singtel has created a new "global cybersecurity" CEO role, with its cybersecurity business expected to hit around S$550 million in revenue this financial year.



Singapore shares close up 0.48% as STI crosses 3,600 at the finish

SINGAPORE shares were up for a fourth day on Wednesday, with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) advancing by 17.16 points, or 0.48 per cent, to 3,609.24.