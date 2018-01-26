You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Thu, Jan 25, 2018 - 6:30 PM

18472346 USD.jpg
Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday, Mr Mnuchin said that “obviously a weaker US dollar is good for us as it relates to trade and opportunities” and its short-term value is “not a concern of ours at all”.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Singapore dollar hits 3-year high against greenback on US Treasury Secretary's comments
THE Singapore dollar hit a three-year high against the US dollar as equity markets fell and gold rose after US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that a weaker greenback would be positive for the US economy.

Noble Group chairman hopeful restructuring talks can conclude soon
NOBLE Group's chairman Paul Brough reiterated on Thursday that the company's talks with its creditors and strategic investors have been "constructive" and are moving forward, as reports of the group having reached an agreement with bondholders and lenders surfaced.

Industrial prices, rents to 'stabilise' as supply tapers, says JTC
THE falls in industrial prices and rentals are showing signs of moderation and JTC expects them to "stabilise" in tandem with occupancy rates as new supply starts to taper in the coming years.

Ang Mo Kio condo Far Horizon Gardens elects collective sale committee
THE 99-year leasehold development has 272 units in total. The size of the estate is about 430,000 square feet, with a gross plot ratio of 1.4.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

DBS to hire more private bankers to tap US$19t Asia market
HEADCOUNT will rise between 10 per cent and 20 per cent this year - after increasing more than 20 per cent in 2017 - adding to a team that currently comprises 200 private bankers

JTC awards tender for Tuas South Link site to Soilbuild for S$2.6m
THE tender for the site was launched on Sept 26, 2017 and closed on Nov 21, with one bid submitted. 


Corporate Earnings

 

The STI Today

Singapore shares closed lower, looks to KepCorp results for guidance 
The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI), which opened at 3,609.52, ended at 3,572.64, down 36.6 points, or -1.01 per cent. 

Government & Economy

US says illicit activity is top cryptocurrency concern

ECB's Draghi says euro strength is a source of uncertainty

ECB keeps policy, guidance unchanged

Malaysia raises key interest rate for first time since 2014

Industrial prices, rents to 'stabilise' as supply tapers, says JTC

Alibaba's Jack Ma says scared by prospects of global trade war

Editor's Choice

nmcbd24.jpg
Jan 25, 2018
Singapore Budget 2018
Banking & Finance

Wealth taxes may hit the rich; but other factors can mitigate impact

BT_20180125_YMITM_3279931.jpg
Jan 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Professional services sector roadmap aims to create 5,500 new jobs a year for PMETs

BT_20180125_LKTACORP25_3279469.jpg
Jan 25, 2018
Real Estate

TA Realty puts 12onShan in Novena up for sale

Most Read

1 Hot stock: SembMarine continues surge on hopes for contract wins, sale speculation
2 Malaysia will 'never' again peg ringgit against US dollar: Najib
3 ComfortDelGro starts petrol retail business
4 Juggernaut sites take en bloc game to new level
5 Oxley, China developer lead Singapore land bank race - for now
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

18472346 USD.jpg
Jan 25, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore dollar hits 3-year high against greenback on US Treasury Secretary's comments

Jan 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group chairman hopeful restructuring talks can conclude soon

Jan 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Penalty for Brazil corruption charges drags Keppel Corp into the red with Q4 loss of S$495.8m

Jan 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

JTC awards tender for Tuas South Link site to Soilbuild for S$2.6m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening