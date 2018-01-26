Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday, Mr Mnuchin said that “obviously a weaker US dollar is good for us as it relates to trade and opportunities” and its short-term value is “not a concern of ours at all”.

Singapore dollar hits 3-year high against greenback on US Treasury Secretary's comments

THE Singapore dollar hit a three-year high against the US dollar as equity markets fell and gold rose after US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that a weaker greenback would be positive for the US economy.

Noble Group chairman hopeful restructuring talks can conclude soon

NOBLE Group's chairman Paul Brough reiterated on Thursday that the company's talks with its creditors and strategic investors have been "constructive" and are moving forward, as reports of the group having reached an agreement with bondholders and lenders surfaced.

Industrial prices, rents to 'stabilise' as supply tapers, says JTC

THE falls in industrial prices and rentals are showing signs of moderation and JTC expects them to "stabilise" in tandem with occupancy rates as new supply starts to taper in the coming years.

Ang Mo Kio condo Far Horizon Gardens elects collective sale committee

THE 99-year leasehold development has 272 units in total. The size of the estate is about 430,000 square feet, with a gross plot ratio of 1.4.

DBS to hire more private bankers to tap US$19t Asia market

HEADCOUNT will rise between 10 per cent and 20 per cent this year - after increasing more than 20 per cent in 2017 - adding to a team that currently comprises 200 private bankers

JTC awards tender for Tuas South Link site to Soilbuild for S$2.6m

THE tender for the site was launched on Sept 26, 2017 and closed on Nov 21, with one bid submitted.



Corporate Earnings

The STI Today

Singapore shares closed lower, looks to KepCorp results for guidance

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI), which opened at 3,609.52, ended at 3,572.64, down 36.6 points, or -1.01 per cent.