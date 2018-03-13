The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) will be making some changes to their boards, effective Feb 1, 2018.

MAS,CAD widen joint investigations to all capital markets, financial advisory offences

THE move, which takes effect from March 17 this year, will allow for greater efficiency and more effective enforcement of capital markets and financial advisory offences, MAS and CAD said in a joint press statement on Tuesday.

Singapore condo resale prices up 1.9% in February, units sold jump 11.3%: SRX Property

PRICES in February climbed 1.9 per cent from the previous month - higher than the 1.3 per cent month-on-month price rise seen in January, which was revised up from an earlier estimate of a 1 per cent increase.

Noble Group options narrow as saga heads for March 20 crunch

NEARLY a year after a shock trading loss sent it spiraling toward collapse, the commodity trader is racing to reach a deal with a group of senior creditors before a US$379 million bond maturity on March 20, according to people familiar with the matter.

Singapore tops rankings again for most liveable city for Asian expats: ECA survey

LOW crime rates, easy access to good-quality schools and healthcare, together with lower levels of pollution than other regional locations helped the Republic take top spot for the second year running.

Singapore tops global smart city performance ranking in 2017: study

BY beating London and New York, Singapore has emerged top in a global smart city performance ranking in 2017, according to a study by market researcher Juniper Research. I

The STI today

Singapore shares close 0.4% higher

SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed higher on Tuesday, with the key Straits Times Index gaining 13.5 points or 0.4 per cent to finish at 3,553.73.