Hyflux executive chairman and group chief executive Olivia Lum will retire from the board of Singapore Technologies Engineering (ST Engineering) with effect from April 20.

Hyflux's Olivia Lum to retire from ST Engineering board due to business commitments

Hyflux executive chairman and group chief executive Olivia Lum will retire from the board of Singapore Technologies Engineering (ST Engineering) with effect from April 20.

Bukit Sembawang secures Makeway View for S$168m

Bukit Sembawang Estates has successfully tendered for the en bloc sale of Makeway View estate for S$168 million, it announced on Thursday in a Singapore Exchange listing.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

YuuZoo cites 'impossible' timeframe for auditors to make call

YuuZoo Corporation Limited, which saw a suspension in its shares by the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Monday, clarified on Thursday that it was due to an "impossible" timeframe given for it to put together material required by auditors RT LLP.

Noble says 'very difficult' for noteholders to wind it up; expects successful debt restructuring

Noble Group noteholders who do not support its restructuring plans are likely to find it very difficult to successfully wind up the company, the commodity trader said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

ABB to set up global digital solutions centre in Singapore

ABB is setting up a new global digital solutions centre in Singapore to drive innovation, merging cloud, information and operational technologies, with the aim of helping customers harness digitalisation to improve energy efficiency and increase operational agility across industries.

French energy firm Engie to invest S$80m in Singapore innovation centre, create 170 jobs

French utility company Engie will invest S$80 million in Singapore over the next five years to develop an innovation centre, and drive digital initiatives and technical competencies in energy efficiency for the region, it said on Thursday.

300 funded assessments to help companies adopt advanced manufacturing

The Government will fund 300 assessments for the Singapore Smart Industry Readiness Index to help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and multinational corporations (MNCs) accelerate their industrial transformation efforts, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Trade and Industry and National Development, Dr Koh Poh Koon said on Thursday.

The STI Today

Singapore shares close 0.56% lower on Thursday

Share prices in the Singapore bourse closed lower on Thursday, with the key Straits Times Index down 19.76 points or 0.56 per cent to finish at 3,491.37.