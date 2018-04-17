Non-oil domestic exports (NODX) fell 2.7 per cent last month, partly due to a high base from a year ago, according to the latest data from Enterprise Singapore.

Economists expect slower export growth for the rest of 2018 as March NODX shrinks 2.7%

SINGAPORE'S exports continued to contract for a second month in March, but the pace of decline eased compared to February.

Asia Gardens in District 2 sold en bloc to Sustained Land-led consortium for S$343m

OWNERS at the 23-storey development, which has 80 apartment units and four penthouses, are expected to receive gross sale proceeds of between S$3.476 million and S$7.73 million per unit.

mm2 Asia unit sells 5.4% stake in UnUsUaL to Brunei prince, Ron Sim fund for S$25.8m

A 51 PER CENT subsidiary of entertainment company mm2 Asia has sold a 5.39 per cent stake in listed UnUsUaL for S$25.8 million, or S$0.465 per share, to Brunei's Prince Abdul Qawi and a fund started by OSIM founder Ron Sim.

Temasek interested in buying into HNA's Hong Kong airlines: source

Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings has expressed interest in buying into Chinese conglomerate HNA's Hong Kong-based carriers, Hong Kong Airlines and Hong Kong Express Airways, according to a source familiar with the matter.

New Singapore jobs portal to better match jobseekers and employers

IT can prioritise search results according to the relevance of the jobseeker's skills, and filter results to show those under government schemes to support training, among other key features.

STB launches one-stop tourism resource platform for businesses

AN ONLINE platform that allows businesses to contribute and access content, including travel software services for use on digital channels, was launched on Tuesday by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

Most new CEOs are overwhelmed, say job is harder than expected: poll

NEW chief executives, particularly those who are promoted from within, say they feel overwhelmed and unprepared - especially since they're increasingly called on to speak out on social issues.

Corporate Earnings

Keppel T&T's Q1 net profit shrinks by 16% as operating loss widens



​The STI today

Singapore shares close flat on Tuesday

SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed flat on Tuesday, with the key Straits Times Index up 1.01 points or 0.03 per cent to finish at 3,498.20.