Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Apr 18, 2018 - 6:30 PM

THE next phase of Singapore's economic transformation will involve deepening linkages between industries by grouping them into clusters, said Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat.

Key industries to be grouped into six clusters as Singapore enters next phase of economic transformation: Heng Swee Keat
THE aim is to position Singapore as a key node for technology, innovation and enterprise in Asia and around the world. 

Survey reveals the top finance and accounting professionals in demand this year
THE top three finance and accounting positions in demand by Singapore employers this year are: financial planning and analysis managers, who can expect to earn a median salary of S$115,000; finance managers, with a salary of S$110,000; and tax managers, at S$130,000.

SMRT confirms ex-general Neo Kian Hong as new CEO
SMRT chairman Seah Moon Ming said Mr Neo, a former general and permanent secretary, was chosen following a global search.

'Happy to continue' as finance minister after Cabinet reshuffle: Heng Swee Keat
HE added that Singapore continues to face fiscal challenges and there is still much work to be done at his ministry.

COE prices end mostly higher
CERTIFICATES of entitlement (COE) ended mostly higher in the latest tender on Wednesday (April 18), slowing down a downtrend which started more than a year ago. 

Choon Kim House at Upper Serangoon on collective sale offer for over S$55m
FREEHOLD Choon Kim House, located along Upper Serangoon Road, has been launched for collective sale, its sole marketing agent JLL announced on Wednesday.

Still more work to be done to push for inclusion and diversity in workplaces: study
THE Workday Diversity & Inclusion Report 2018 - Singapore released on Wednesday concludes that while diversity and inclusion are recognised as a booster for morale as well as innovation and creativity, women are still under-represented in leadership roles.

Singapore shares close higher on Wednesday
SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed higher on Wednesday, with the key Straits Times Index up 59.62 points or 1.7 per cent to finish at 3,557.82.

 

Apr 18, 2018
The swankiest home address? It's Marina Bay, not Orchard Road

Apr 18, 2018
Singapore exports fall for 2nd consecutive month in March

Apr 18, 2018
Brunei prince and Ron Sim buy into Singapore-listed UnUsUaL in S$25.8m deal

Apr 18, 2018
Key industries to be grouped into six clusters: Heng Swee Keat

Apr 18, 2018
Survey reveals the top finance and accounting professionals in demand this year

Apr 18, 2018
SMRT confirms ex-general Neo Kian Hong as new CEO

Apr 18, 2018
'Happy to continue' as finance minister after Cabinet reshuffle: Heng Swee Keat

