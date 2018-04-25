You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Wed, Apr 25, 2018 - 6:30 PM

Indonesia ride-hailing app provider Go-Jek has been in talks with Singapore taxi giant ComfortDelGro to explore a tie-up.
Indonesia's Go-Jek and ComfortDelGro in talks to explore tie-up: Report
ACCORDING to online publisher Techcrunch, which cited an unnamed source, the two have been discussing ways for a "potential partnership". 

Goldilocks sues to stop Noble from holding AGM and furthering restructuring work
GOLDILOCKS Investment Company, a substantial shareholder of Noble Group, has launched two lawsuits against the commodity trading company to restrain it from proceeding with its annual general meeting to be held next Monday and from taking any action to further the restructuring support agreement.

Baltic Exchange launches escrow service and container index
THE Baltic Exchange, a London-based subsidiary of the Singapore Exchange (SGX), is launching an escrow service for vessel sales and a global container freight index.

Sapphire partners Haitong Singapore to explore regional finance and investment opportunities
MAINBOARD-LISTED Sapphire Corporation has joined forces with Haitong International Securities Group (Singapore) to explore capital markets opportunities in the region.

Techcomp to split into two; shareholders to get 2 cash offers
SCIENTIFIC equipment supplier Techcomp (Holdings) Ltd announced on Wednesday that it will undergo a reorganisation, following agreements to sell 61.6 per cent of the company's shares to Baodi International Investment Company, which is ultimately owned by China's state-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the Yunnan Provincial People's Government.

Singapore Maritime Week 2018: Singapore pledges US$5m for International Maritime Organization
SINGAPORE will pledge an enhanced technical cooperation and training package valued at US$5 million (about S$6.5 million) for the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and its member states.

Singtel, StarHub and Mediacorp to broadcast 2018 World Cup
FOOTBALL fans in Singapore will have something to look forward to come June this year, as Singtel, StarHub and Mediacorp are collaborating for the first time to bring the 2018 World Cup to Singapore - at the same rates four years ago.

Corporate Earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares close 0.46% down on Wednesday
The Straits Times Index finished down by 16.55 points, or 0.46 per cent, at 3,568.01.

 

Government & Economy

China to cut more taxes to support small and high-tech firms

Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang to be part of Asean smart cities network: PM Lee

ECB officials signal confidence inflation weakness to pass soon

Singapore Maritime Week 2018: Singapore pledges US$5m for International Maritime Organization

Plan for new 'Hong Kong town' in mainland China sparks backlash

Japan minister apologises after 'sexy yoga' claims

Editor's Choice

Apr 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Forensics on Trek 2000 reveal millions in suspected fake sales, roundtripping

Apr 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Business community welcomes steady hands at finance, trade, manpower ministries

Apr 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

IHH revises Fortis bid with binding proposal

