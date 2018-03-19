You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Defiant Abe hits back over scandal as support plunges

Mon, Mar 19, 2018 - 9:53 AM

BP_ABE_190318_88.jpg
In a hotly awaited statement in parliament, Shinzo Abe stressed he had not ordered bureaucrats to alter documents relating to a controversial land sale as he comes under mounting pressure over the scandal.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Japan's embattled prime minister hit back on Monday at critics over a favouritism and cover-up scandal that has seen his popularity plunge and loosened his iron grip on power.

In a hotly awaited statement in parliament, Shinzo Abe stressed he had not ordered bureaucrats to alter documents relating to a controversial land sale as he comes under mounting pressure over the scandal.

"I have never ordered changes," he said.

The scandal surrounds the 2016 sale of state-owned land to a nationalist operator of schools who claims ties to Mr Abe and his wife Akie.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The sale was clinched at a price well below market value amid allegations that the high-level connections helped grease the deal.

The affair first emerged early last year, but resurfaced after the revelation that official documents related to the sale had been changed.

Versions of the original and doctored documents made public by opposition lawmakers appeared to show passing references to Mr Abe were scrubbed, along with several references to his wife Akie and finance minister Taro Aso.

Mr Aso has blamed the alterations on "some staff members" at the ministry.

The prime minister repeated an apology saying he "keenly felt" his responsibility over the scandal that has "shaken people's confidence in government administration".

The affair is hitting Mr Abe's ratings hard, with a new poll in the Asahi Shimbun showing public support nosediving by 13 percentage points from the previous month to 31 per cent.

Another survey suggested that for the first time since before a general election in October, more people disapproved of the cabinet's performance than approved.

The scandal is harming Mr Abe's hopes of winning re-election as head of his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in September, which would make him Japan's longest-serving prime minister.

Mr Abe insisted that, even before the alterations, the documents showed that his hands were clean.

"If you look at the documents before the alterations, it is clear there is no evidence that I or my wife was involved in the sale of the national land or approval of the school, and that neither I nor my wife was involved."

AFP

Government & Economy

Parliament: 25.3b yuan of financing deals, better connectivity under Chongqing project

MTI appoints 18 members to Enterprise Singapore board

US dollar starts week little changed as market looks to Fed, political risks

China's 'silver fox' foreign minister Wang Yi promoted

Australia PM Turnbull meets Myanmar leader Suu Kyi, to raise human rights concerns

Foreign banks step up in Taiwan

Editor's Choice

BT_20180319_LKCBRE16TURN_3354853.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Real Estate

CBRE plans 'living lab' for new tech at Paya Lebar showcase

BP_Jurong_190318_7.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Energy & Commodities

New power options for Jurong consumers

BT_20180319_NRNEUFLOR_3345655.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Neuflor fights carpet rivals with on-demand 'smart tiles'

Most Read

1 Noble says it won't make payment on 2018 bonds
2 En-bloc fever may be cooling
3 GuocoLand, Hong Leong group bag Pacific Mansion for S$980m, in second-biggest ever en bloc deal
4 Stocks to watch: StarHub, Noble, Keppel Corp
5 Bitcoin's 'death cross' looms as strategist eyes US$2,800
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

pacific mansion.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Real Estate

GuocoLand, Hong Leong group bag Pacific Mansion for S$980m, in second-biggest ever en bloc deal

Monetary Authority of Singapore1.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Economists split on MAS tightening: survey

BP_Donald Trump_190318_72.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump to seek death penalty for drug dealers in opioid plan: White House

Mar 19, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: StarHub, Noble, Keppel Corp

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening