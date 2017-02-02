You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Demographic trends an impetus for Asian integration: economists

Advanced economies will find it viable to export capital and expertise to less-advanced ones
Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 05:50
by
soonwl@sph.com.sg@SoonWeilunBT

41304915 - 26_01_2017 - pixgeneric.jpg
Singapore's ageing population is an important aspect behind Asia's push for regional integration at a time when protectionism is on the rise, a pair of Deutsche Bank economists have said.
ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

Singapore

SINGAPORE'S ageing population is an important aspect behind Asia's push for regional integration at a time when protectionism is on the rise, a pair of Deutsche Bank economists have said.

This is because the differing pace of ageing across Asia provides Singapore and

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Keppel Corp to sell entire 49.99% stake in GE Keppel for S$24.6m
2 Stocks to watch: SembMarine, Keppel Corp, International Healthway Corp
3 Keppel Corp's Q4 profit plunges 65% to S$143m
4 JLL argues for a new property tax in place of ABSD
5 NTU, NUS rise in FT's ranking of global MBA programmes
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening