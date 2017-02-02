You are here
Demographic trends an impetus for Asian integration: economists
Advanced economies will find it viable to export capital and expertise to less-advanced ones
Singapore
SINGAPORE'S ageing population is an important aspect behind Asia's push for regional integration at a time when protectionism is on the rise, a pair of Deutsche Bank economists have said.
This is because the differing pace of ageing across Asia provides Singapore and
