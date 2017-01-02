You are here

Denmark police arrest daughter of President Park's friend: media report

Monday, January 2, 2017 - 09:33

[SEOUL] Danish police have arrested the daughter of South Korean President Park Geun-Hye's friend, Choi Soon-Sil, who is at the centre of an influence-peddling scandal that has engulfed Ms Park's government, South Korean broadcaster JTBC reported on Monday.

South Korean authorities have been seeking the arrest of the daughter, Chung Yoo-Ra, for her ties to the scandal, which resulted in an impeachment vote against Ms Park in parliament last month.

There was no immediate comment from South Korean authorities about the report of Chung Yoo-Ra's arrest.

