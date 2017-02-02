You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Dependency rising with fewer workers to support more seniors

Seniors in France are the least supported, Bloomberg study of 178 countries shows
Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170202_KVOLD2_2721377.jpg
In Japan, where many people work beyond the statutory pensionable age of 65, payments from the government-run pension system account for more than 10 per cent of GDP.
PHOTO: SPH FILE

Denver

THE world's working-age population is shrinking faster than expected, leaving fewer people to support a growing number of seniors, according to the Bloomberg Sunset Index.

Conventional measures of old-age dependency calculate the ratio of people ages 65 and older with those

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Keppel Corp to sell entire 49.99% stake in GE Keppel for S$24.6m
2 Stocks to watch: SembMarine, Keppel Corp, International Healthway Corp
3 Keppel Corp's Q4 profit plunges 65% to S$143m
4 JLL argues for a new property tax in place of ABSD
5 NTU, NUS rise in FT's ranking of global MBA programmes
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening