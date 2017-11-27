You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Drunk driver rams into revellers in German town, injuring 6

Mon, Nov 27, 2017 - 6:23 AM

[BERLIN] A 29-year-old man believed to have been intoxicated smashed his car deliberately into a group of people standing outside a disco in a northern German town Sunday, injuring six, police said.

The driver then crashed into a bollard some 300m away and was held down by passers-by until officers arrived, media reports said.

Police in Cuxhaven issued a statement ruling out a terrorist motive.

"The investigation shows that a dispute in or outside a Cuxhaven nightclub could be the reason for the incident," the statement said, citing witnesses.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"A political motive can be ruled out at this time." On Twitter, the local Oldenburg police force added that the driver "probably comes from Syria".

Those injured are all German nationals aged between 19 and 29.

Five of them have already been discharged from hospital. The sixth person is not in a critical condition.

The incident revived memories of the Berlin Christmas market attack last December, when a failed Tunisian asylum seeker ploughed a truck into a crowd of revellers, killing 12 people.

AFP

Government & Economy

China's Oct industrial profits surge on boost from higher commodities

Singapore workers fall short in global survey on taking responsibility for upgrading own skills: Randstad

US, Russia lend skill to non-stop Argentina sub hunt

Bali raises volcano alert to highest level: officials

Trump again backs alleged harasser, Democrat gives up key post

Zimbabwe's Mugabe "glowed" with relief after he quit: priest

Editor's Choice

BT_20171127_AGEFG27_3194530.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Banking & Finance

EFG set to emerge from BSI scandal as 5th-largest Swiss bank

BT_20171127_LMXKARAMJITAF11_3194565.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Real Estate

En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite

BP_foreign_271117_2.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Work permit holders 'must attend settling-in programme'

Most Read

1 Singapore shoppers throng stores for Black Friday deals; Queue starts at Robinsons 11am the day before
2 Jaguar's Cyber Monday sale sees prices kick off at S$99,000
3 Noble Group risks equity wipeout as shares retreat yet again
4 These eco cars are about to get more expensive
5 Panic reigns as China railway play Midas falls to historic lows
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

w4.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore workers fall short in global survey on taking responsibility for upgrading own skills: Randstad

BT_20171127_LMXIRISHCWXP_3194570.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore investors making foray into Irish property

StarHub.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Companies & Markets

StarHub partners Nokia to develop commercial IoT services in Singapore

2017-11-06T054045Z_1020546950_RC16BCB2B730_RTRMADP_3_NOBLE-GROUP-RESULTS.JPG
Nov 27, 2017
Companies & Markets

Noble to sell US ethanol producer for US$12.5m plus adjustments

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening