Dutch police say Berlin attack suspect may have passed through Netherlands

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 19:10

Dutch police said on Wednesday they were investigating whether the man believed responsible for last week's deadly Christmas market attack in Berlin may have travelled through the Netherlands.
PHOTO: AFP

Twelve people died in the Dec 19 attack. The Tunisian suspect, 24-year-old Anis Amri, was shot dead Dec 23 by Italian police.

Netherlands national police spokesman Wim de Bruin said there were "signs" 24-year-old Amri had passed though the Netherlands on his way to France, and an investigation was ongoing.

REUTERS

