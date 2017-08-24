You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Dutch probe Spanish van found with gas canisters after terror tip

Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 07:37

[ROTTERDAM, Netherlands] Dutch police are investigating possible terror links after arresting a Spaniard driving a van containing gas canisters close to a rock concert which was abruptly cancelled over fears of an attack.

The man "was arrested and taken to the police station," Rotterdam police said in a Tweet, following a tip-off from Spanish authorities.

The arrest came little under a week after twin car-bomb attacks in Spain killed 15 people, in attacks claimed by the Islamic State group.

Dutch bomb squad officials "were investigating the van" which was found just two streets away from the Maassilo concert hall where an American rock band was due to play, they added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Earlier in the evening Dutch authorities decided to cancel the concert by Californian group Allah-Las in Europe's largest port city after a tip-off from Spanish police around 5.30pm (1530 GMT) about a possible terror attack.

"In the early evening I was warned by telephone that we had received a threat which had implications for an American concert at the Maassilo in Rotterdam," the city's mayor, Ahmed Aboutaleb, told a hastily-called press conference.

"This signal came from the Spanish police to the Dutch police," he added.

But Mr Aboutaleb, the country's first Muslim and immigrant-born mayor who has spoken out against Islamic terror groups, added an investigation was under way and "we cannot say now if the van with the canisters was linked to the threat".

The four-piece band, from Los Angeles, had been escorted from the concert hall by police wearing bullet-proof vests.

In a statement sent to AFP, they said they were "unharmed and are very grateful to the Rotterdam police and other responsible agencies for detecting the potential threat before anyone was hurt."

Rotterdam police said that afterwards an officer "stationed close to the venue decided to stop a van that he saw driving at around 21.30 hrs".

"The van had Spanish plates and was driven by a Spanish national. Inside the van were a couple of gas bottles. Whether there is a link with the terror threat is being looked into," the statement in English said, adding "the driver was taken into custody".

CONCERT HALL EVACUATED

The international connections of the cell of mostly Moroccan nationals behind the Spanish attacks are being probed as investigators retrace their movements to France and Belgium.

Spanish police carried out new raids overnight Tuesday to Wednesday after vehicles ploughed into pedestrians on Barcelona's busy Las Ramblas boulevard and a seaside promenade in the resort town of Cambrils.

Fifteen people were killed and more than 120 others were wounded.

Spanish court documents have shown that at least 500 litres of acetone, large quantities of nails and detonators as well as gas canisters were found in raids on a house in the town of Alcanar, south of Barcelona.

The Rotterdam building where Wednesday's concert was to be held, which can hold about 1,000 people, was searched by the Dutch anti-terror squad after the crowd had been evacuated.

The Netherlands has so far been spared from the slew of terror attacks which have rocked its closest European neighbours in past years.

But amid a number of scares here in recent months, and reports that people linked to some of the attacks may have crossed briefly into the country, concerned top Dutch security and intelligence officials have been keeping a wary eye on events.

A spokesman for the Dutch justice ministry told AFP the threat level in The Netherlands remained at "four" out of a possible five.

"Nothing has changed for the moment," Lodewijk Hekking said, meaning the threat levels remains that there is the real possibility of an attack in the Netherlands.

AFP
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

Trump's olive branch to North Korea opens slim path to talks

US military to install radar in Pacific's Palau to monitor North Korean missile threat

EU worker exodus threatens UK food industry, some leaving already - survey

White House to give guidance on Trump transgender military ban: WSJ

Pence vows US will not allow 'collapse of Venezuela'

China central bank to skip open market operations on Thursday

Editor's Choice

BT_20170824_ACRETAIL21_3051958.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Technology

Almost 90% of Asia-Pac retailers betting on click-and-collect: study

ng.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Companies & Markets

CFO role has grown, but reality lags behind

BT_20170824_KRSIM24_3052640.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Real Estate

Sim Lian plans over 2,000 units at Tampines site

Most Read

1 Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m
2 Normanton Park enbloc sale launched: reserve price of S$800m or S$898 psf ppr
3 Singapore COE premiums fall across the board
4 Alipay targeting Singapore consumers
5 DBS to invest S$20m over 5 years to groom digital workforce
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170824_AGCAPITALAND24__3051741.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Consumer

CapitaLand, Alibaba raise bar on omni-channel retail model

ComfortDelGro.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro soars on news of talks with Uber

BT_20170824_KRSIM24_3052640.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Real Estate

Sim Lian plans over 2,000 units at Tampines site

BT_20170824_RAZER24WYVV_3052655.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Technology

'Make me a proposal': PM Lee responds to Razer CEO's tweets on e-payment system

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening