You are here

Home > Government & Economy

East Timor president dissolves parliament to hold new elections

Fri, Jan 26, 2018 - 11:30 AM

BP_Francisco Guterres_260118_92.jpg
East Timor President Francisco "Lu Olo" Guterres said on Friday he was dissolving parliament and would call new elections in a bid to end a prolonged political impasse in the tiny country since polls last year.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[DILI] East Timor President Francisco "Lu Olo" Guterres said on Friday he was dissolving parliament and would call new elections in a bid to end a prolonged political impasse in the tiny country since polls last year.

A minority government under Prime Minister Mari Alkatiri was formed after inconclusive polls last July but has struggled to push through badly needed reforms and make decisions on how to diversify the economy and boost flagging energy production.

"The president believes that only the people can help solve the new challenges we face. Humbly, the president asks the people to vote again in fresh elections," Mr Guterres told reporters in the presidential palace.

The president said the election date would be determined according to regulations in the constitution.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The move comes after Mr Guterres held a series of meetings with political parties this week as well as the state council, an advisory panel including former presidents.

Mr Alkatiri, also the secretary general of the Fretilin party, was East Timor's first prime minister after independence from Indonesia in 2002. He stood down in 2006 after a wave of unrest sparked by the sacking of 600 soldiers.

Mr Fretilin had been in a de facto coalition since 2015 with the National Congress for Timorese Reconstruction, a party founded by former independence fighter Xanana Gusmao.

However they did not reach a new agreement after the last elections and there have been signs of growing political tensions in East Timor, which has a land area slightly smaller than Hawaii and is home to 1.2 million people.

"For a democracy to be meaningful we must communicate with each other, listen to each other ... and through serious responsible discussion reach a consensus," Mr Guterres said.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Recovery in labour market last year sees fewer layoffs

Factory output up 10.1% in 2017, fastest pace in seven years

Buying, using and possessing tobacco products like e-cigarettes will be illegal from Feb 1: MOH

33 dead in South Korea hospital blaze: firefighters

Singapore launches its Year of Climate Action; Masagos urges people and businesses to go green

Japan prices edge up 0.5% in 2017, far below target

Editor's Choice

BP_Keppel_260118_7.jpg
Jan 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Graft penalty pushes Keppel into quarterly loss; full-year gain down 72%

BP_USBILLS_260118_8.jpg
Jan 26, 2018
Government & Economy

US$ slide to 3-year low against S$ pushing exporters to hedge

BT_20180126_LKGOODLUCK26_3281757.jpg
Jan 26, 2018
Real Estate

More projects hopping on collective sale train

Most Read

1 ComfortDelGro starts petrol retail business
2 Juggernaut sites take en bloc game to new level
3 Wealth taxes may hit the rich; but other factors can mitigate impact
4 DBS to hire more private bankers to tap US$19t Asia market
5 Noble Group strikes restructure deal with lenders, Debtwire says
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_CBD_260118_107.jpg
Jan 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Recovery in labour market last year sees fewer layoffs

BP_factory_260118_106.jpg
Jan 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Factory output up 10.1% in 2017, fastest pace in seven years

BP_PRIVATE_260118_77.jpg
Jan 26, 2018
Real Estate

Private home prices recovered in 2017, occupancies improved, says URA

BP_HDB_260118_72.jpg
Jan 26, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resale flat transactions up 6.1% in 2017

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening