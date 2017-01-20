You are here

ECB chief maintains stimulus policies, tells critics to be patient

Euro falls after the central bank president says underlying inflationary pressures remain subdued
Friday, January 20, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170120_NSECB20_2701214.jpg
Responding to criticism, Mr Draghi says the recovery of all of the eurozone is in the interests of everybody, including Germany

Frankfurt

THE European Central Bank (ECB) kept its super-easy monetary policy unchanged as expected on Thursday and its president, Mario Draghi, told critics of his stimulus path to be patient and wait for the eurozone's recovery to take firm hold.

With growth slowly picking up

