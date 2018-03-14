You are here

ECB needs more evidence that inflation is rising: Draghi

Wed, Mar 14, 2018 - 4:21 PM

[FRANKFURT] The European Central Bank needs further evidence that inflation is rising towards its target, even if its confidence in the inflation path is increasing, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Wednesday.

"We currently see inflation converging towards our aim over the medium term, and we are more confident than in the past this convergence will come to pass," Mr Draghi told a conference. "But we still need to see further evidence that inflation dynamics are moving in the right direction.

"So monetary policy will remain patient, persistent and prudent," he added.

