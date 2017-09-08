ECB needs to factor in inflation as it prepares to wind down stimulus

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Frankfurt
THE European Central Bank must take into account the weakening of inflation due to the strong euro as it prepares to wind down its unprecedented stimulus programme, ECB chief Mario Draghi said on Thursday.
Mr Draghi was speaking after the ECB kept rates at record lows and
