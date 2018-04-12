You are here

Home > Government & Economy

ECB needs to move very gradually in normalisation

Thu, Apr 12, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Frankfurt

EUROZONE inflation will eventually pick up as the economy grows, but the European Central Bank (ECB) needs to remain patient and remove its stimulus only very gradually, ECB policymaker Ardo Hansson said on Wednesday.

The ECB has kept interest rates extremely low and been printing money and buying bonds with it for three years to pump cash into the financial system and help revive inflation. But policymakers are now debating how to claw back that support and whether to wind down its lavish bond purchases later this year.

"Some people say err on the side of caution; let's wait and wait," Mr Hansson said in a lecture at the SAFE Institute in Frankfurt. "But the risk there is that you wait too long and you're forced to do a bit of catch up." "All these changes have to be very gradual and the ECB has a very strong track record in doing things in a gradual and predictable fashion," he said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

On Tuesday, ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny pushed up the euro and eurozone bond yields when he told Reuters in an interview that he would have "no problem" lifting the bank's deposit rate to -0.2 per cent from -0.4 per cent as a first move towards normalising its monetary policy.

Markets now expect the ECB to stop buying bonds by the end of the year, then raise interest rates for the first time since 2011 sometime in the second quarter of next year, even as inflation remains short of its target of almost 2 per cent.

"The recent low inflation in the euro area has been the result of a combination of factors," Mr Hansson said in a lecture. "Most of them are of a temporary nature and their impact will weaken over time.

"Therefore, we need to be more patient in achieving our price stability goal," he said, referring to the ECB's process of removing unconventional tools and normalising policy. REUTERS

Government & Economy

ADB sees 6 per cent Asia growth but warns of risks from trade tensions

IMF chief optimistic on growth, but flags fading fiscal stimulus and rising rates

March consumer prices post first drop in 10 months

KL declares polling day a public holiday after outcry

Shanghai seeks greater cooperation with Singapore, city's top leader tells PM Lee

Graft cases registered for investigation hit all-time low of 103 in 2017: CPIB

Editor's Choice

BT_20180412_LKCITRIS_3391802.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Real Estate

Multi-dimensional study unveiled for Orchard Road redux

BP_Lazada_120418_3.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Technology

Tie-up with Lazada opens door for Razer to tout software sales

BP_Grab_120418_4.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ride-hailing frenzy makes Grab the world's top VC recipient for Q1

Most Read

1 Further home price spikes may spell risk of renewed cooling measures
2 Oxley sells 76% of The Verandah Residences at S$1,815 psf average at launch
3 Two weekend property launches see keen take-up rates
4 MindChamps to set up preschool investment fund with Temasek unit
5 Six arrested on suspicion of Berlin half marathon plot
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180412_LKCITRIS_3391802.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Real Estate

Multi-dimensional study unveiled for Orchard Road redux

BP_Lazada_120418_3.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Technology

Tie-up with Lazada opens door for Razer to tout software sales

BP_Grab_120418_4.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ride-hailing frenzy makes Grab the world's top VC recipient for Q1

BT_20180412_ADB12_3391867.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Government & Economy

ADB sees 6 per cent Asia growth but warns of risks from trade tensions

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening