You are here

Home > Government & Economy

ECB stimulus is finally reaching the whole eurozone

Wed, Sep 20, 2017 - 2:22 PM

FILES-ECB-EU-EUROZONE-RATE-124853.jpg
Here's a sign the euro-area economy is on stronger footing. According to economist Benn Steil, it's the simple fact that monetary policy is actually working again.
PHOTO: AFP

[FRANKFURT] Here's a sign the euro-area economy is on stronger footing. According to economist Benn Steil, it's the simple fact that monetary policy is actually working again.

Back in 2013, when the region was reeling from recent debt crises, the European Central Bank's monetary policy wasn't being reflected in lending rates in the region's south.

Greece and Portugal were both about to see serious bouts of deflation, but the transmission of ECB interest rates - at the lowest level in the institution's history to that point - to business loans in those countries had been virtually severed.

That relationship has finally been restored, "perhaps the strongest sign" that the crisis has ended, according to Mr Steil, who directs international economics at the Council of Foreign Relations in New York.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

 In fact, the link between ECB rates and how much banks charge on new business loans is now, on average, "considerably stronger in the periphery than in the core," he wrote in a blog post.

The turning point, Mr Steil argues, was the summer of 2014, when the Frankfurt-based central bank didn't just cut its deposit rate below zero for the first time, but also introduced cheap long-term loans to banks, known as targeted longer-term refinancing operations, or TLTROs.

The take-up of cheap cash among Italian, Spanish, French and Greek banks is estimated to have made up more than 80 per cent of the overall amount, helping them to lower lending costs to businesses considerably more than banks in the core.

Quantitative easing, which was agreed long after the first TLTRO, also disproportionately benefited the so-called periphery banks through capital gains on security holdings, Mr Steil said. 

That program is expected to continue well into next year.

"The health of eurozone banks broadly remains poor," according to Mr Steil. 

But he's optimistic that the fact that ECB policy is once again affecting lending rates "marks an essential step on the path to a sustained recovery".

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

UK businesses least confident about outlook since Brexit

Merkel's potato soup, beer and nudism: When Germany's election got weird

Trump's fiery UN address redefines US role in the world

Malaysia's August inflation rate picks up to 3.7% y-o-y, just above forecast

Online reactions to Singapore Grand Prix renewal largely positive: Meltwater

Buffett calls pessimists about United States 'out of their mind'

Editor's Choice

2017-07-19T093611Z_690916341_RC13D244BEF0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-BUSINESS.JPG
Sep 20, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX carrots for good compliance? One idea mooted is fast-track approval

BT_20170920_JUTOYS20_3093366.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Consumer

Toys 'R' Us files for bankruptcy protection in US

BT_20170920_SIAS20_3093489.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Companies & Markets

BT journalists win SIAS top and special awards

Most Read

1 Hot Stock: ComfortDelGro stock falls after losing tender to rival SMRT
2 Property agents face prospect of tech takeover
3 Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium
4 Taking stock three years after oil rout
5 Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Marine, IPC, Rowsley
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

gpisw1200917.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Government & Economy

Electronics manufacturing roadmap eyes 2,100 new jobs, S$22b in value-add by 2020: Iswaran

Sep 20, 2017
Companies & Markets

Poh Tiong Choon chairman makes S$1.30/shr takeover offer

file6u63fry8ediq3aag6jv.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Stocks

Broker's take: Stake sale in Great Eastern's Malaysia ops may unlock 'small value' for OCBC shareholders

Sep 20, 2017
Government & Economy

Temasek leads US$300m investment in electric scooter maker

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening