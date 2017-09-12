Economic cost of Harvey and Irma could hit US$290b

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Washington
THE combined economic cost of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma could reach US$290 billion, equivalent to 1.5 per cent of the US gross domestic product, US forecaster AccuWeather said in a report on Sunday.
The firm's chief executive and founder Joel Myers said: "We believe the
