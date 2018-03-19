You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Economists split on MAS tightening: survey

Mon, Mar 19, 2018 - 8:00 AM

Monetary Authority of Singapore1.jpg
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) will be making some changes to their boards, effective Feb 1, 2018.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Economists are split on whether the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will change its policy stance in April amid subdued inflation pressure.

Four of seven economists see the central bank shifting to a tightening stance next month, according to a Bloomberg survey conducted March 13-16. The MAS opened the door to a possible move in its October policy meeting, after easing three times between January 2015 and April of last year.

The MAS is the only central bank in a major developed nation to use the exchange rate as its main tool. All four economists who projected an April tightening in the latest survey see the central bank adjusting the slope, rather than the width or centre, of the currency band, which it doesn't disclose.

Low rates of unemployment and a pick-up in global demand are kindling inflation pressures in developed nations around the world, prompting more central banks to begin tightening monetary policy, including in Asia.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In Singapore, policy makers are faced with an "expansionary" budget that will underpin a recovering economy, albeit one with weak inflation.

Consumer prices were unchanged in January from a year ago, and economists surveyed by Bloomberg predict price growth of just 0.4 per cent in February, ahead of the government release on Friday.

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BT_20180319_LKCBRE16TURN_3354853.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Real Estate

CBRE plans 'living lab' for new tech at Paya Lebar showcase

BP_Jurong_190318_7.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Energy & Commodities

New power options for Jurong consumers

BT_20180319_NRNEUFLOR_3345655.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Neuflor fights carpet rivals with on-demand 'smart tiles'

Most Read

1 Noble says it won't make payment on 2018 bonds
2 En-bloc fever may be cooling
3 Bitcoin's 'death cross' looms as strategist eyes US$2,800
4 URA launches tenders for residential sites at Mattar Road, Silat Avenue
5 Wrist watch
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

pacific mansion.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Real Estate

GuocoLand, Hong Leong group bag Pacific Mansion for S$980m, in biggest en bloc deal this season

BP_Donald Trump_190318_72.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump to seek death penalty for drug dealers in opioid plan: White House

Mar 19, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: StarHub, Noble, Keppel Corp

Mar 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Shanghai Turbo releases footage of violent altercation at China factory during 'siege period'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening