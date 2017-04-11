You are here
Egypt set for emergency rule after church attacks
Sunday bombings at two churches killed 44; President Sisi warns that the war against jihadists "will be long and painful"
Cairo
EGYPT prepared to impose a state of emergency on Monday after jihadist bombings killed dozens at two churches in the deadliest attacks in recent memory on the country's Coptic Christian minority.
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi announced the three-month period, which will
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg