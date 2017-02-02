You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Emerging markets' aim to match China's growth may be dashed

Trump's trade policies seen hampering their ability to sustain growth rates that lifted populations into the middle class
Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170202_KVINDON2_2721310.jpg
"In the past, emerging markets could have relatively high growth because they could focus their strategy on industrialisation and trade. Now, with the Trump protectionism, they cannot go with trade again." - Former Indonesian finance minister Chatib Basri
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Jakarta

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump's trade policies could dash the hopes of emerging Asian economies seeking to emulate China's early development, according to former Indonesian finance minister Chatib Basri.

Signs that Mr Trump is embarking on an era of American protectionism -

Most Read

1 Keppel Corp to sell entire 49.99% stake in GE Keppel for S$24.6m
2 Stocks to watch: SembMarine, Keppel Corp, International Healthway Corp
3 Keppel Corp's Q4 profit plunges 65% to S$143m
4 JLL argues for a new property tax in place of ABSD
5 NTU, NUS rise in FT's ranking of global MBA programmes
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening