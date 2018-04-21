You are here

Escalating trade dispute could derail recovery, put 'many jobs at risk': WTO

Fri, Apr 20, 2018 - 10:56 PM

[WASHINGTON] A major escalation in the trade dispute between the US and China could derail the global recovery and put "many jobs at risk," World Trade Organization chief Roberto Azevedo said Friday.

And most of the impact of an all-out trade war would hit poor countries the hardest, he said in a statement to the International Monetary Fund's spring meetings.

"A breakdown in trade relations among major players could derail the recovery that we have seen in recent years, threatening the ongoing economic expansion and putting many jobs at risk," he said.

