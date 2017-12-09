You are here

Home > Government & Economy

EU and Japan have finalised free trade deal

Fri, Dec 08, 2017 - 10:56 PM

[BRUSSELS] The EU and Japan announced on Friday they have finalised terms for a giant free trade deal, presenting it as a challenge to the protectionism championed by US President Donald Trump.

The trade deal, which the European Union called its biggest ever, must still be signed and ratified by both sides who first agreed to its broad outlines in July.

Once completed it will forge an economic zone of 600 million people with 30 per cent of global GDP.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hailed the imminent birth of what he called a "gigantic economic zone" when he confirmed the conclusion of the negotiations for the Economic Partnership Agreement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Japan and the EU will join hands and build an economic zone based on free and fair rules," Abe told reporters in Tokyo.

Mr Abe and European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker said earlier the agreement, which had been four years in the making, has "strategic importance" beyond its economic value.

"It sends a clear signal to the world that the EU and Japan are committed to keeping the world economy working on the basis of free, open and fair markets with clear and transparent rules fully respecting and enhancing our values, fighting the temptation of protectionism," the pair said in a statement released in Brussels.

With the deal, the EU is seeking access to one of the world's richest markets, while Japan hopes to jump-start an economy that has struggled to find solid growth for more than a decade.

Japan is also hoping to seize an opportunity after the failure of the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal, torpedoed in January by Trump.

Under the deal, the EU will open its market to the world-leading Japanese auto industry, with Tokyo in return scrapping barriers to EU farming products, especially dairy.

EU officials insist that the deal will be a major boon for European farmers who would gain access to a huge market that appreciates European products.

Hailing the opening of markets, EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstroem told a press conference "this is actually the biggest trade deal we have ever negotiated from the European Union." Ms Malmstroem said negotiations for trade deals with Mexico and the south American Mercosur states were also at "advanced" stages.

The deals follow in the footsteps of last year's major EU-Canada trade deal, that was completed even as EU-US trade talks stumbled.

The finalisation of the EU-Japan trade terms now paves the way for the signature, ratification and full implementation of the deal, which EU officials hope could be as soon as January 2019.

But anti-trade activists who say such deals favour multinationals at the expense of democracy and the environment may influence events when the deal comes up for ratification in the bloc's more than 30 regional and national parliaments.

Last year, the EU's CETA trade deal with Canada nearly sank on such concerns when the small Belgian region of Wallonia threatened to veto it, before eventually relenting.

Left unsolved for now is the issue of controversial investment courts, which have stoked opposition to trade deals in EU nations, including Germany and France.

Ms Malmstroem told a press conference the EU was holding out for its own courts to settle commercial disputes, while Japan supported an older system.

"We can catch up with this at a later stage," she said.

AFP
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

EU ready to start Brexit transition talks early in 2018

US job growth strong in November, wages rebound

Najib to stand unopposed in next party leadership contest

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

China unhappy as Philippines signs investment deal with Taiwan

Japan to acquire air-launched missiles able to strike North Korea

Editor's Choice

BP_sg_081217_9.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Government & Economy

Analysts see a case for wealth tax, but dent to hub status a concern

BT_20171208_CHSGX_3212561.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX proposes to fix weak spots in disclosure rules

BT_20171208_VINTU_3212618.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Banking & Finance

Wealth managers to be prepped for future with training

Most Read

1 ComfortDelGro loses 11% of its value in absence of Uber deal
2 Spring Court restaurant owner pays S$52.9m for Jervois Green
3 Singapore's ageing population a ticking 'time bomb'
4 Heng Swee Keat's comment leaves possibility of private wealth tax up in the air
5 Noble in intense talks to repackage debts holistically
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_sgcondo_081217_72.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Real Estate

Public consultation soon to regulate short-term home rentals

BP_sgcondo_081217_72.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

comfort.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Transport

ComfortDelGro to acquire 51% stake in Uber's car rental subsidiary Lion City Rentals

Dec 8, 2017
Companies & Markets

Tycoon Oei Hong Leong could become Apsil's controlling shareholder if rights issue undersubscribed

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening