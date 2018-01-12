EU launches 1b euro supercomputing plan without the UK

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
London
THE European Union (EU) will spend one billion euros (S$1.6 billion) to try to catch up with China, the US and Japan in supercomputing, the European Commission said Thursday.
But as the initiative launches, uncertainty over Brexit is creating anxiety among British computer
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo