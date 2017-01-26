You are here
EU-S'pore FTA faces potential legal hurdle that may shape Brexit deal
Court ruling on how many layers of ratification needed would impact EU's future FTA with UK and others
Singapore
A POSSIBLE legal hurdle has surfaced in Singapore's proposed free-trade agreement (FTA) with the European Union. Observers say this will likely result in the pact - now in its eighth year of formulation - getting stuck in limbo in the near-term.
And with the United
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg