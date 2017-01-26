You are here

Home > Government & Economy

EU-S'pore FTA faces potential legal hurdle that may shape Brexit deal

Court ruling on how many layers of ratification needed would impact EU's future FTA with UK and others
Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 05:50
by
soonwl@sph.com.sg@SoonWeilunBT

41278427 - 24_01_2017 - BRITAIN-EU_ARTICLE50.jpg
A possible legal hurdle has surfaced in Singapore's proposed free-trade agreement (FTA) with the European Union.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Singapore

A POSSIBLE legal hurdle has surfaced in Singapore's proposed free-trade agreement (FTA) with the European Union. Observers say this will likely result in the pact - now in its eighth year of formulation - getting stuck in limbo in the near-term.

And with the United

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Fewer CNY savings deals as deposits pile up at banks
2 To all women who are independent
3 Car registrations jump 52%
4 Surbana Jurong: Dismissal of 54 staff could have been better managed
5 Police report filed against ousted IHC executive director
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening