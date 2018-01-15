You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Euro-area economic boom to roll on after strong start to 2018

Mon, Jan 15, 2018 - 4:13 PM

BP_European Central Bank_150118_90.jpg
The 19-nation region has started the year with a string of positive numbers, including stronger business sentiment in Germany and France, its biggest economies. Having long cast off its "sick man" tag, the improvements have given fresh impetus to the European Central Bank's hawkish policy makers to push for an end to crisis-era stimulus.
PHOTO: AFP

[ATHENS] Europe's growth resurgence is showing little sign of losing steam yet and economists have taken notice.

In Bloomberg's monthly survey, the first of the year, respondents bumped up their 2018 outlook to 2.2 per cent, close to the decade-high 2.4 per cent pace estimated for last year. The optimism is in contrast to the muted view at the start of 2017. Economists back then saw momentum slowing, but had to keep upgrading projections to keep up with the economy's performance.

The 19-nation region has started the year with a string of positive numbers, including stronger business sentiment in Germany and France, its biggest economies. Having long cast off its "sick man" tag, the improvements have given fresh impetus to the European Central Bank's hawkish policy makers to push for an end to crisis-era stimulus.

"This current cycle has plenty of fuel left in the tank," said Angel Talavera, an economist at Oxford Economics in London. "The rebound in the hard numbers provides a more consistent growth picture for the eurozone."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The ECB has acknowledged the upturn, saying in comments published last week that it sees an "increasingly self-sustaining" expansion.

The document, an account of its December policy meeting, also said Donald Trump's US tax cuts could have a greater than expected impact on euro-area growth. 

There was also a hint that its guidance on future policy actions could be revisited early this year. But with inflation still undershooting the goal of just below two per cent, any changes will be gradual. Economists see consumer-price growth averaging 1.5 per cent this year and 1.6 per cent in 2019, and no interest-rate increases until 2019.

As the economy improves, that's given a lift to the euro, which is already up about 1.6 per cent this year after a 14 per cent jump in 2017. There's a risk that could weigh on growth and suppress headline inflation.

Euro-area industrial production rose more than forecast in November and unemployment continued to slowly decline. A Purchasing Managers Index of activity increased to the strongest in seven years in December.

In Germany, the region's biggest economy, business confidence is near a record high. That's despite a political impasse that's left Chancellor Angela Merkel unable to form a new coalition government since elections in September. There has been some progress, however, with her party reaching a preliminary accord with the Social Democrats late last week.

Risks Ahead

The Bloomberg survey shows the breadth of the expansion, which some have dubbed the "Euroboom". The latest predictions are that Germany, France and Spain will all grow two per cent or more this year. In Italy, where elections are one of the key risks, expansion may slow to 1.4 per cent from 1.6 per cent, though that's still far above the average over the previous five years.

Strength in the eurozone's core economies is even set to help Greece, the country worst affected by the region's debt crisis. German tour operator TUI says bookings for Greece were up 16 per cent this year, a sign the tourism sector will continue to buoy the economy as it awaits much-needed investment. Economists see Greek gross domestic product growing 2.2 per cent this year.

At NordLB in Hanover, Christian Lips currently predicts an above-consensus 2.5 per cent expansion for the euro area - thanks in part to ECB support - though he's not sanguine about potential pitfalls.

"We are optimistic for 2018 and expect the upswing to continue with similar momentum," he said. "However, the currently positive corporate and consumer sentiment should not obscure the fact that the forecast for 2018 is subject to considerable risks, including geopolitical conflicts, political risks, Greece, elections in Italy."

BLOOMBERG

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

No Brexit deal would cause 8.5% drop in Scotland GDP: study

Russia's Lavrov lashes out at US at annual press conference

Xi's economic adviser Liu He to represent China at Davos forum

UK's Johnson fears "waste of time" watered-down Brexit: report

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Singapore Dec exports seen rising y-o-y, but at slower pace: poll

Editor's Choice

hdb flats 18336120 .jpg
Jan 15, 2018
Banking & Finance

Home loans get pricier as banks hike interest rates again

file6ucwg1ipc0w1eqt5mk88.jpg
Jan 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Najib in Singapore for annual retreat with PM Lee

BT_20180115_HHHAS15_3262726.jpg
Jan 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hassan Basma blazes a trail with Swissco buy-out offer

Most Read

1 Home loans get pricier as banks hike interest rates again
2 MAS chief sounds caution over Goldilocks economy and its three bears
3 Capital World launches Malaysia's largest indoor theme park at Johor project
4 Floor at Indonesia's stock exchange collapses, 75 injured
5 Fixed deposit deals for scaredy-cats
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Menon_150118_27.jpg
Jan 15, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS chief sounds caution over Goldilocks economy and its three bears

BP_Menon_150118_27.jpg
Jan 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Symphony Suites_150118_61.jpg
Jan 15, 2018
Real Estate

Developers sold 23% more private homes and ECs in 2017: URA estimates

Jan 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

London, Hong Kong next in line to receive SIA's new A380 cabin products

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening