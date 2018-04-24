You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Euro-Area economy stays in lower gear as order growth weakens

Mon, Apr 23, 2018 - 4:38 PM

file6vw91k08evm15i6jl137.jpg
Economic momentum in the euro area kept a steady pace in April after softening earlier in the year, in a sign that growth in the region is set to continue albeit at a slower pace.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[FRANKFURT] Economic momentum in the euro area kept a steady pace in April after softening earlier in the year, in a sign that growth in the region is set to continue albeit at a slower pace.

A composite Purchasing Managers' Index remained unchanged at 55.2, IHS Markit said on Monday. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg predicted a decline to 54.8. While activity in services picked up, growth in manufacturing slowed to the weakest in more than a year.

"The euro-zone economy remained stuck in a lower gear in April," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit. "Growth has downshifted markedly since the peak at the start of the year, but importantly still remains robust." The report follows a recent spate of weaker-than-expected economic data which, together with risks surrounding global trade, have caused some European Central Bank officials to advocate prudence in normalizing monetary stimulus. Policy makers are currently expected to wind down their bond-buying program by the end of the year, though no action is expected when they convene in Frankfurt this week.

IHS Markit said slower growth in new orders, as well as weakened optimism about the business outlook, suggests output could decelerate further in coming months. It also noted that price pressures eased and that a stronger euro damped export demand.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Williamson said the observed slowdown is "neither surprising nor alarming," adding that April data signal the economy is growing at a quarterly rate of 0.6 per cent.

"Strong growth as that seen at the start of the year rarely persists for long, not least because supply fails to keep up with demand," he said. "With recent months seeing record delivery delays for inputs to factories and growing skill shortages, output is clearly being constrained."

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Abe Cabinet approval rating slumps to 39% in new poll

Nafta ministers set to meet again amid intensified push for deal

Indonesian motorcycle taxi drivers protest low online tariffs

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

EU suspects tax fraud at China's new gateway to Europe

German private sector outlook deteriorates in April

Editor's Choice

BT_20180423_SWQOO23V33J_3406636.jpg
Apr 23, 2018
Technology

Qoo10 takes e-commerce fight to next level with bulked-up war chest

BT_20180423_SWHAULIO16_3406090.jpg
Apr 23, 2018
Technology

Singapore startup plays Uber to the container-truck trade

BT_20180423_GCAZALEA_3406086.jpg
Apr 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Temasek unit to open private equity door for retail investors

Most Read

1 Emotional UOB AGM as patriarch Wee Cho Yaw absent
2 Temasek unit to open private equity door for retail investors
3 Qoo10 takes e-commerce fight to next level with bulked-up war chest
4 Asbestos found on St John's Island, more than half of the island sealed
5 SGX says IPOs picking up, but brokers say structural issues remain
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_consumer_230218_80.jpg
Apr 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore consumer prices edge up 0.2% in March, below economist expectations

BP_consumer_230218_80.jpg
Apr 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

2018-02-26T062720Z_2039803978_RC1F736951E0_RTRMADP_3_NOBLE-GROUP-RESULTS.JPG
Apr 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble rejects Goldilocks' nomination of 5 directors, cites use of nominee account

Apr 23, 2018
Technology

Razer proposes to acquire MOL Global at valuation of US$100m, to expand gaming and e-payment business in South-east Asia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening