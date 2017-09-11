Europe's bank regulators on hunt for risk specialists before Brexit

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Frankfurt
EUROPE'S regulators are competing to hire risk specialists to prepare for an influx of banks escaping Brexit, nudging up salaries and stretching staff budgets.
Wall Street giants Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley, which have big operations in London, intend to
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal