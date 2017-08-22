Europe's central bank should not lose too much sleep over the euro

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
EUROPE is getting back in the game, and the world economy is all the better for it. The European Central Bank shouldn't spend too much time worrying about whether its actions curb the euro.
After all, the currency's 12 per cent appreciation against the US dollar this year reflects mostly
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal