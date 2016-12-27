You are here

Europe's 'FDA' in limbo as hidden costs of Brexit continue to mount

London-based European Medicines Agency's bid to relocate sends tremors through UK's drug industry, raises public-safety concerns
Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 05:50

“The consequence, and the direct impact on the public health, is my main concern. Imagine if we are late in reaction for some crisis, something going wrong. . . If we are not in a position to intervene fast and efficiently, that is a serious threat to public health.” - Guido Rasi, executive director of the European Medicines Agency
London

WHEN it switched offices in London not long ago, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) signed a 25-year lease on a shiny new building in the east of the city.

Just two years later, the organisation is preparing to relocate again, but this time its likely move has sent tremors

