You are here
Europe's 'FDA' in limbo as hidden costs of Brexit continue to mount
London-based European Medicines Agency's bid to relocate sends tremors through UK's drug industry, raises public-safety concerns
London
WHEN it switched offices in London not long ago, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) signed a 25-year lease on a shiny new building in the east of the city.
Just two years later, the organisation is preparing to relocate again, but this time its likely move has sent tremors
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg