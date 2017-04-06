You are here
Eurozone firms start 2017 with best quarter in 6 years: poll
IHS Markit data points to Q1 economic growth of 0.6%, higher than a Reuters survey prediction of 0.5%
London
EUROZONE businesses enjoyed their best quarter in six years at the start of 2017 as soaring demand allowed them to raise prices at the fastest rate since mid-2011, a survey suggested on Wednesday.
Although growth was not as fast as earlier predicted, the upturn was broad-
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg