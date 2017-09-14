You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Eurozone inflation seems to have bottomed out: ECB's Smets

Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 15:42

[LJUBLJANA] Inflation in the eurozone appears to have bottomed out, European Central Bank policymaker Jan Smets said on Thursday.

Addressing a conference in Ljubljana, Mr Smets also noted that ECB rate-setters decided last week that very easy monetary policy was still needed to bring inflation to the bank's target of just under two per cent.

"Inflation appears to have bottomed out," Smets, who is also Belgium's central bank governor, said.

The ECB is debating whether and how to scale back its monetary stimulus programme, and a decision on the future of the 2.3 trillion euro (S$3.7 trillion) scheme is expected in October.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

Reserve Bank of Australia posts FY loss, pays dividend

Australian regulator to probe mortgage rate 'profiteering' by big banks

China's slumping cement output is a better guide to real economy

Another town scraps Australia Day, drawing government ire

China says 'irrational' outbound investment curbed; Jan-Aug slumps

Singapore jobless rate holds steady at 2.2% in June, retrenchments dip to 3,640

Editor's Choice

cbd.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

CEO pay at Singapore-listed firms not aligned with performance: study

BT_20170914_PREFAB_3084793.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

Some builders not keen to be first movers in PPVC

BT_20170914_HALIMAH_3084718.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Government & Economy

I'm a President for all Singaporeans: Halimah

Most Read

1 Alpha sells 22 units at Draycott Eight
2 CEO pay at Singapore-listed firms not aligned with performance: study
3 Presidential election: only one certificate of eligibility issued
4 SIAS, Rajah & Tann seek MAS action on insurance for Singapore bonds
5 Halimah Yacob declared president-elect after walkover victory
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG Jobs 18593318.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore jobless rate holds steady at 2.2% in June, retrenchments dip to 3,640

Sep 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

Golden Agri-Resources JV opens 200 kilotonne oleochemicals plant in Indonesia

Sep 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks shine in 'World's Safest Banks 2017' rankings

Temasek Holdings.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Government & Economy

Temasek is said to mull investing in Magic Leap

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening