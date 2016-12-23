You are here

Ex-BSI banker Yeo Jiawei found guilty of obstructing justice

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 15:21
FORMER BSI banker Yeo Jiawei has been found guilty on all four counts of perverting the course of justice.
The court on Wednesday found that while he was released on bail, Yeo had urged witnesses to lie to the police.

Yeo, 33, was arrested on March 17 in connection with Singapore's largest money laundering probe linked to the 1MDB scandal.

A separate trial, where Yeo faces seven other charges including money laundering and cheating, is expected to begin next year.

