Ex-BSI banker Yeo Jiawei given 30-month jail term

Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 16:24
by
huangjy@sph.com.sg@ClaireHuangBT

FORMER BSI banker Yeo Jiawei, also an associate of Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho, was on Thursday sentenced to 30 months in jail for attempting to pervert the course of justice in connection with Singapore's largest money-laundering probe linked to the massive 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal.
Yeo, 34, was found guilty on Wednesday of four attempts at witness tampering by a district judge who said he was "unreliable" as a witness in his own trial.

He was convicted of urging witnesses to lie to the police and instigating them to destroy evidence while out on bail. Yeo had been on bail after being arrested on March 17 in connection to the 1MDB probe.

