You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Fed should continue to raise rates slowly, Williams says

Thu, Nov 30, 2017 - 7:52 AM

BP_John Williams_301117_21.jpg
With falling US unemployment expected to put upward pressure on inflation, the Federal Reserve should keep raising interest rates gradually, San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Wednesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PHOENIX] With falling US unemployment expected to put upward pressure on inflation, the Federal Reserve should keep raising interest rates gradually, San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Wednesday.

"As long as the data continue to show steady growth and we see the uptick in inflation that we're expecting, my own view is that we should continue to raise interest rates slowly over the coming year," Mr Williams said in remarks prepared for delivery to an economics forecast luncheon.

The Fed is widely expected to raise rates when policymakers meet next month and Mr Williams has said he supports continued, gradual rate hikes as long as the economy stays on its current path.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen signaled her expectation for further rate hikes ahead in testimony earlier Wednesday .

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Williams, who will have a vote on monetary policy next year when Governor Jerome Powell is expected to take over from Ms Yellen as Fed chair, said he expects the US economy to grow about 2.5 per cent this year and slower after that. Unemployment, now at 4.1 per cent, should continue to fall next year and bottom out at about 3.75 per cent, he said.

Though inflation has remained well under the Fed's 2-per cent goal, puzzling some Fed officials including Yellen because inflation usually strengthens as the economy gains speed, Mr Williams said the weakness is easily explained.

Slow-growing healthcare costs and falling prices in other sectors like mobile phone plan pricing that are not very sensitive to economic cycles have been offsetting price increases in other sectors, researchers at the San Francisco Fed said in a paper published this week.

To boot, Mr Williams said on Wednesday, it often takes 12 months for inflation to pick up after the economy shifts to higher gear.

"The next time you see a headline about stubbornly low inflation, you can smile to yourself, knowing that the mystery isn't all that mysterious after all," he said. "With the economy doing so well this year and based on the historical pattern, I expect to see a rise in inflation in 2018."

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_301117_4.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX aims for T+2 next year; public views sought on several measures

Image_3200051_181131.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singapore interest rates spike on liquidity crunch, likely to go higher

BT_20171130_ANGHKEX30514M_3200538.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Stocks

HKEx poised to take plunge into dual-class shares

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Lippo Malls down 8% to eight-month low of S$0.395
2 Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, Oxley, Golden Agri, Noble
3 Great Eastern in need of fightback plan
4 GST could go up 2 percentage points in Budget 2018: DBS economist
5 A 91% stock rally, and now a unit of Temasek is knocking
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20171130_JLGRAB30_3199762.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Banking & Finance

Grab hitches top Visa honcho to lead e-payments drive

BT_20171130_ANGHKEX30514M_3200538.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Stocks

HKEx poised to take plunge into dual-class shares

BT_20171130_LMXSURBANA30A_3200262.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Companies & Markets

Surbana Jurong lifts engineering expertise with Aussie buy

Image_3200051_181131.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singapore interest rates spike on liquidity crunch, likely to go higher

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening