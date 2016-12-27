You are here
Fighting back: How Indonesia's elite police turned the tide on militants
Unit adopts unique, strategic approach to interrogations that aids intelligence gathering
Jakarta
AS the world battles a spike in assaults and plots by Islamist militants, Indonesia's anti-terrorism unit is drawing praise for stemming a wave of bloody attacks in the sprawling Muslim-majority nation.
Indonesia has foiled at least 15 attacks this year alone and made more
