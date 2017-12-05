You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Fiscal sustainability key to coping with future challenges: Heng Swee Keat

Tue, Dec 05, 2017 - 11:33 AM
chiaym@sph.com.sg@ChiaYanMinBT

WJ__5863.jpg
Singapore must make sure government spending remains sustainable even as needs grow and it becomes tougher to raise revenue, said Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat on Tuesday.
PHOTO: ST FILE

SINGAPORE must make sure government spending remains sustainable even as needs grow and it becomes tougher to raise revenue, said Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat on Tuesday.

This comes as the country ramps up investment in key areas - such as defence and economic development - to prepare for an increasingly uncertain future.

The minister was speaking at The Straits Times Global Outlook Forum at the Ritz-Carlton. His speech comes on the back of recent comments by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong that taxes will be raised as government spending grows.

This sparked speculation among economists and tax specialists about the format and timing of the tax increase.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In the coming years, Singapore will have to invest more in building an adaptable economy, a strong society and a secure home, Mr Heng said.

"These are all major investments for the long term - major investments in our people, and in our future."

Singapore's success in making these preparations for the future depends on "whether we have the means to put our visions and values into action", he added. This means fiscal sustainability is key.

"This is about staying responsible and spending within our means. As expenditure increases and revenue growth slows, we must think of ways to manage expenditures and raise revenues."

It also means the government must prepare for revenue risks in the face of technological changes and evolving business models.

This involves making sure Singapore's tax system remains pro-growth and progressive, while maintaining a diversified revenue base.

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

China's President Xi Jinping named ST's Asian of the Year

China says its 'open' internet accounts for a third of economy

Reserves help Singapore weather crises, keep economy stable: Heng Swee Keat

Good governance and leadership 'critical ingredient' for Singapore to navigate future challenges: Heng Swee Keat

'Father' of EU's Erasmus study abroad programme Manuel Marin dies

Supreme Court allows Trump travel ban to take effect pending appeal

Editor's Choice

Dec 5, 2017
Banking & Finance

Plans for more transparent Sibor seen benefiting borrowers

BT_20171205_JWMAERSK5_3206584.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Transport

Maersk cements lead in container shipping

BT_20171205_KRSHOPS5BOX_3206684.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Real Estate

Rare prime-area shophouse portfolio for sale

Most Read

1 Police reports filed against fintech company
2 Sports Hub a massive project that 'cannot fail': Oon Jin Teik
3 Sembmarine stands to offload West Rigel rig in US$500m resale deal
4 Winklevoss twins become world's first bitcoin billionaires
5 70-year-old woman behind Keppel Club membership scam pleads guilty
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

photo6138758385391216647_0.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Good governance and leadership 'critical ingredient' for Singapore to navigate future challenges: Heng Swee Keat

Dec 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Reserves help Singapore weather crises, keep economy stable: Heng Swee Keat

Dec 5, 2017
Companies & Markets

Court gives nod to withdraw bankruptcy applications against Jason Holdings' directors

Dec 5, 2017
Consumer

Defective product recalls an increasing financial risk for companies: Allianz

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening