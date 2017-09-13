You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Five crew missing after dredger collides with tanker off Singapore

Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - 09:46

[SINGAPORE] Five crew members of a Dominican-registered dredger were missing after a collision with an Indonesian-registered tanker in Singapore's territorial waters on Wednesday, Singapore's Marine Port Authority (MPA) said.

The missing include four Chinese nationals and one Malaysian, the MPA said. Seven other Chinese nationals have been rescued, it said.

The dredger capsized and is currently partially submerged, while the tanker reported damage to her starboard, MPA said.

Singapore authorities are conducting search and rescue operations and the Singapore Navy has deployed three patrol craft. The Singapore Air Force has also deployed a helicopter to conduct an aerial search, the MPA said.

It said there had been no disruption to shipping traffic in the Singapore Strait.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

Residents return to storm-ravaged Florida Key as death toll reaches 12

Australian consumer sentiment brightens in Sept: survey

US corporate tax goal in doubt as Trump intensifies reform drive

North Korea vows to boost weapons programme after sanctions

Fitch chief economist sees US interest rates at 3.5% by 2020

US reports rising income, falling poverty in 2016

Editor's Choice

file6vqkwbl2oic1j9sswjnn.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Banking & Finance

SIAS, Rajah & Tann seek MAS action on insurance for Singapore bonds

BT_20170913_KRDRAYCOTT13XT7A_3082560.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Real Estate

Alpha sells 22 units at Draycott Eight

BT_20170913_SEFORMULA13_3082400.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Life & Culture

Perfect 10

Most Read

1 UOB, HSBC join mortgage war with 3-year fixed-rate packages
2 AIA's new firm 'luring hundreds of rival agents'
3 Private home prices to rise 10% by end-2018: Morgan Stanley
4 Hot Stock: SPH falls 3.7% on heavy trading
5 Possible deluge of used cars ahead but impact uncertain
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170913_KRDRAYCOTT13XT7A_3082560.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Real Estate

Alpha sells 22 units at Draycott Eight

Sep 13, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents dip 0.4% in August, rental volumes down 10.4%: SRX Property

photo6179179181607331888.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Technology

Apple unveils iPhone X with 3-D facial recognition, available in Singapore from $1,648 on Nov 3

Sep 13, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel DC Reit, QAF, Sapphire Corp

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening