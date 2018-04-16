You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Former Japan PM Koizumi says embattled Abe may quit in June: magazine

Mon, Apr 16, 2018 - 10:56 AM

BP_Junichiro Koizumi_160418_84.jpg
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, plagued by suspected cronyism scandals and cover-ups and with his ratings sliding, will likely step down in June, former leader Junichiro Koizumi (pictured) was quoted on Monday as telling a weekly magazine.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, plagued by suspected cronyism scandals and cover-ups and with his ratings sliding, will likely step down in June, former leader Junichiro Koizumi was quoted on Monday as telling a weekly magazine.

A survey by broadcaster Nippon TV released on Sunday showed Mr Abe's support had sunk to 26.7 per cent, the lowest since the conservative lawmaker took office in December 2012. An Asahi newspaper poll published on Monday put his rating at 31 per cent.

Mr Abe's sliding ratings raise doubts over whether he can win a third three-year term as ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leader in a September vote, that he needs to win to stay in office, or whether he might even resign before the party vote.

Speculation has also emerged that Mr Abe could call a snap general election as he did last October, when his ratings were in a similar slump.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The prime minister has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

The latest signs of trouble for Mr Abe come ahead of his summit this week with US President Donald Trump, where the difficult topics of North Korea's nuclear and missile threats and touchy trade matters will be on the agenda.

"The situation is getting dangerous. Won't Mr Abe resign around the time Parliament's session ends (on June 20)?" weekly magazine Aera's online site quoted Mr Koizumi as saying in an interview.

Mr Koizumi - a critic of Mr Abe's support for nuclear power after the 2011 Fukushima crisis - said that if Mr Abe hangs on, it could hurt LDP candidates in an upper house election next summer.

Crowds of protestors demonstrated near Parliament on Saturday, holding signs saying "Abe is Over" and chanting "Abe quit!" Organisers said 50,000 had participated by the time the demonstration ended.

Mr Abe last week denied again that he had intervened to ensure preferential treatment for educational institution Kake Gakuen, run by his friend Kotaro Kake, to set up a veterinary school.

He has also repeatedly denied that he or his wife intervened in a heavily discounted sale of state-owned land to another school operator, Moritomo Gakuen, with ties to his wife.

But the Asahi survey, in line with others, showed that two-thirds of voters don't trust Mr Abe's explanations.

In another headache for Mr Abe, the finance ministry's top bureaucrat is under fire after another weekly magazine reported that he had sexually harassed several female journalists.

Administrative Vice-Finance Minister Junichi Fukuda told reporters he would issue a comment later on Monday after the daily Sankei newspaper reported that Mr Abe had decided he would have to fired the bureaucrat.

Former cabinet minister Shigeru Ishiba, who has made clear he wants to challenge Mr Abe for the top post, topped the list of politicians that respondents to a weekend Kyodo news agency survey saw as best suited to become the next premier, with 26.6 per cent.

Popular young LDP lawmaker Shinjiro Koizumi - ex-prime minister Koizumi's son - ranked second with 25.2 per cent, with Mr Abe in third place with 18.3 per cent. Former foreign minister Fumio Kishida, another possible contender, was fourth with 5.9 per cent followed by Internal Affairs Minister Seiko Noda at 3.6 per cent and Foreign Minister Taro Kono with 2.9 per cent.

Among LDP supporters, however, Mr Abe was top with 36.7 per cent against 24.7 per cent for Mr Ishiba, Kyodo said.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Japan keeps assessment economy is "gradually recovering"

Banks, fintechs must focus on financial inclusion amid tech changes: MAS

Construction for Singapore's end of high-speed rail expected to start in 2019

China Q1 central government-owned firms' profits rise, debt levels ease

2 Singaporeans infected by bacteria strain similar to Australia outbreak

Editor's Choice

BT_20180416_JLSC_3396252.jpg
Apr 16, 2018
Banking & Finance

StanChart rides return of trade flows

BP_cbd_160418_14.jpg
Apr 16, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore retail investors have low trust in financial services industry

BT_20180416_KRSHOP16_3396225.jpg
Apr 16, 2018
Real Estate

Shophouse deals cross S$500m year to date

Most Read

1 Fortis' woes pile pressure on Singapore-listed RHT Health Trust
2 80% of EC units at Rivercove Residences sold
3 Singapore retail investors have low trust in financial services industry
4 Singapore welcomes US move to rejoin TPP, but economists ask if it's for real
5 URA seeks views on 90-day rental cap, 80% approval for strata-titled homes for Airbnb-style rentals
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGhousing_160418_82.jpg
Apr 16, 2018
Real Estate

URA seeks views on 90-day rental cap, 80% approval for strata-titled homes for Airbnb-style rentals

BP_SGhousing_160418_82.jpg
Apr 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tapestry.jpg
Apr 16, 2018
Real Estate

Developers' private home sales rise 86.5% to 716 units in March from previous month

Apr 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble wins Elman's support after giving shareholders 15% of New Noble

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening