You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Former New York mayor Giuliani joins Trump legal team

Fri, Apr 20, 2018 - 6:40 AM

TRUMP_GIULIANI_1.jpg
Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani is joining President Donald Trump's personal legal team, Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow announced on Thursday.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

[WASHINGTON] Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani is joining President Donald Trump's personal legal team, Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow announced on Thursday.

A week after federal agents raided the offices and residence of longtime Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, Mr Sekulow sought to bolster the force protecting the president from mounting challenges on several sides.

"The president said, 'Rudy is great. He has been my friend for a long time and wants to get this matter quickly resolved for the good of the country,'" Mr Sekulow said in a statement.

Mr Sekulow said Mr Giuliani, who presided over New York City from 1994 to 2001, "expressed his deep appreciation to the president for allowing him to assist in this important matter."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Sekulow also named two other lawyers to the White House team, Jane Serene Raskin and Marty Raskin, specialists in white collar criminal defence.

Mr Trump is facing numerous legal challenges, including the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller into possible links between the Trump campaign and Russia, as well as possible obstruction of justice; allegations that women were paid money to stay quiet about affairs they had with Mr Trump; and challenges over his family businesses.

On March 22 the lead attorney on Mr Trump's legal team, John Dowd, resigned amid reported differences over how much Mr Trump should cooperate with Mr Mueller.

Since then the White House has had trouble recruiting attorneys to bolster the team.

"I'm doing it because I hope we can negotiate an end to this for the good of the country and because I have high regard for the president and for Bob Mueller," Mr Giuliani told The Washington Post on Thursday in an interview.

AFP

Government & Economy

Japan consumer prices edge up 0.9% in March

China challenges Australia warships in South China Sea: report

IMF's Lagarde warns against harming trade, investment

Band of England's Carney dampens expectations for May rate hike, sees "mixed" data

China to impose anti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from Singapore, US, EU

Queen Elizabeth II hopes for reinvigoration of the Commonwealth

Editor's Choice

BP_SGelderly_200418_2.jpg
Apr 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Even millionaires have cost worries if they live to a 100

BP_SGsolar_200418_6.jpg
Apr 20, 2018
Energy & Commodities

SP Group to launch platform for home owners to sell solar energy certs

BP_halobutyl rubber_200418_4.jpg
Apr 20, 2018
Government & Economy

China to impose anti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from Singapore, US, EU

Most Read

1 The swankiest home address? It's Marina Bay, not Orchard Road
2 Brunei prince and Ron Sim buy into Singapore-listed UnUsUaL in S$25.8m deal
3 Hot stock: Ezion up 14% on trading resumption
4 Lian Beng JV buys Sembawang Shopping Centre for S$248m from CapitaLand Mall Trust
5 Asia Gardens in District 2 sold en bloc to Sustained Land-led consortium for S$343m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Fortis_200418_1.jpg
Apr 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

IHH ups ante in Fortis courtship with 40-billion rupee stake offer

BP_SGelderly_200418_2.jpg
Apr 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Even millionaires have cost worries if they live to a 100

BP_SGsolar_200418_6.jpg
Apr 20, 2018
Energy & Commodities

SP Group to launch platform for home owners to sell solar energy certs

06680120.jpg
Apr 20, 2018
Government & Economy

IMF's Lagarde warns against harming trade, investment

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening