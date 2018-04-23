You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Four killed by nude gunman at Nashville waffle house

Mon, Apr 23, 2018 - 6:52 AM

BP_WaffleHouse_230418_29.jpg
A nearly nude gunman killed at least four people at a Waffle House restaurant near Nashville, Tennessee early on Sunday and then fled after a patron saved lives by wrestling the assault-style rifle from his hands.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NASHVILLE, Tennessee] A nearly nude gunman killed at least four people at a Waffle House restaurant near Nashville, Tennessee early on Sunday and then fled after a patron saved lives by wrestling the assault-style rifle from his hands.

The suspected shooter, identified by authorities as Travis Reinking, 29, was still at large and murder warrants were being issued for him, the Metropolitan Nashville Police said.

Reinking, of Morton, Illinois was believed to live near the restaurant. The gunman's vehicle was registered to him and a shirtless man wearing pants believed to be Reinking was spotted in woods nearby, police said.

The gunman, who was naked but for a green jacket, first shot and killed two people in the parking lot of the restaurant in Antioch, a section of southeast Nashville, shortly before 3:30am (0830 GMT).

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He then entered the restaurant and opened fire, police said, killing one patron and wounding another, who later died.

One diner, named by local media as James Shaw Jr, 29, who had hidden near the restrooms, dashed out and pulled the rifle from the gunman.

"The shots had stopped so he decided to rush the gunman, actually wrestled that assault rifle away, tossed it over the counter and, at that point, the gunman fled," said police spokesman Don Aaron.

Mr Shaw's fast actions were credited with saving lives, but in an interview with the Tennessean newspaper he dismissed the idea that he was hero.

"It feels selfish," said Mr Shaw, who added that he had been getting a snack with friends after a fraternity house party. "I was just trying to get myself out. I saw the opportunity and pretty much took it."

Mr Shaw suffered non-life-threatening wounds including an injured elbow, while other patrons suffered facial wounds from shattered glass. He said he did not pursue the fleeing gunman for fear he had another weapon.

As the shooter ran off he discarded the jacket, which contained additional ammunition, according to police.

Police cautioned that the suspect was to be considered still armed and extremely dangerous.

Two people wounded in the shooting are at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. One is in critical condition and the other is in critical but stable condition, said hospital spokeswoman Jennifer Wetzel.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

MPA inks MOU to develop 'future-ready' seafarers for Singapore's maritime sector

Singapore consumer prices edge up 0.2% in March, below economist expectations

Record US wage gains gnawing at corporate profits: survey

Axes, sunglasses and now a summit at Korea's DMZ

Paraguay's business-friendly Colorado Party keeps presidency

Indonesia sacks Pertamina chief after oil spill, other issues

Editor's Choice

BT_20180423_SWQOO23V33J_3406636.jpg
Apr 23, 2018
Technology

Qoo10 takes e-commerce fight to next level with bulked-up war chest

BT_20180423_SWHAULIO16_3406090.jpg
Apr 23, 2018
Technology

Singapore startup plays Uber to the container-truck trade

BT_20180423_GCAZALEA_3406086.jpg
Apr 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Temasek unit to open private equity door for retail investors

Most Read

1 Emotional UOB AGM as patriarch Wee Cho Yaw absent
2 Temasek unit to open private equity door for retail investors
3 Emotions run at UOB shareholders' meet, first time in 60 years without Wee Cho Yaw
4 Qoo10 takes e-commerce fight to next level with bulked-up war chest
5 TT International's Big Box winding up application hearing date fixed on May 11
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_consumer_230218_80.jpg
Apr 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore consumer prices edge up 0.2% in March, below economist expectations

BP_SGX_230418_8.jpg
Apr 23, 2018
Stocks

SGX says IPOs picking up, but brokers say structural issues remain

Apr 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Standard Life no longer CityDev substantial shareholder; sold S$4.7m of shares at S$12.90 each

Apr 23, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Noble, DeClout, Keppel Corp, China Jinjiang Environment

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening