Fremantle's move to boycott Australia Day festivities sparks row
City's leaders cancel celebrations to highlight plight of indigenous people
Sydney
AN Australian city's bid to highlight the plight of indigenous people by boycotting Australia Day celebrations on Thursday has ignited a rancorous dispute, raised fears of violence and could backfire on reforms aimed at engendering reconciliation.
Leaders in the western city
